Swiggy IPL Campaigns that effectively delivered product offerings

With time-efficient campaigns, a multi-lingual approach, relatable narratives, and subtle but productive brand integrations, here is how Swiggy scored during IPL seasons.

A common concept that Swiggy frequently revisits for their IPL campaigns is ordering food to accompany match-viewing, and all narratives from different years and distinct objectives are compiled under this umbrella.

The 20-seconders broadcasted during a match or through various channels during the IPL season, aim to create awareness about the discounts, offers, consumer-friendly schemes such as no minimum orders, and avenues through which consumers can earn credits, all of these offerings are clubbed under ‘Match Day Mania’.

Along with IPL-themed offerings, the consistent elements of food deliveries such as a variety of restaurants, and speed of deliveries are also touched upon by the campaigns. The narratives in which these traits are integrated intend to mirror relatable match-day scenarios, such as finding excuses to skip cooking to enjoy the match, or viewers satisfying their mid-match cravings.

Several of these campaigns run without dialogues, but rather commentary by Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra, that act as voiceovers, seamlessly merging with the scenarios and establishing the cricket-based theme.

In additiona to releasing campaigns in various languages, Swiggy also includes regional dialect in their campaigns, through characters such as Hyderabadi women, and south Indian boys.

‘Sneaks One In’ launched in 2018, has been one of the most popular IPL campaigns by Swiggy, that also introduced us to the infamous ‘Gulab Jamun Uncle’. His popularity brought him back in 2019, and in 2020 to reinstate the trust in food deliveries, which was affected by the pandemic.

The brand launched a campaign with a total of three ad films in 2020 including What A Score! ft. Gulab Jamun Uncle. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, one of the films in the multilingual campaign also featured Indian film directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Hansal Mehta engaging in a neighborly banter.

