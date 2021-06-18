Social Media News Round Up: Twitter unmention & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter introducing a feature enabling users to unmention themselves from others’ tweets, YouTube introducing a copyright tool for creators, and more.

YouTube introduces new copyright tool for creators

YouTube creators can enable the tool to prevent copies of the content they own from appearing or surfacing on the platform, and restrain copyright infringement. Read more here.

Instagram explains ranking algorithm for Home, Explore, and Reels posts

Ranking on all tabs is the deciding factor that can impact how many users see a post, Instagram highlights the multiple signals factored in when Home, Explore, and Reels posts are ranked. Read more here.

Facebook adds The Healthy Indian Project as health specialized fact-checking partner

The partnership of Facebook with The Healthy Indian Project will enhance its capabilities to understand and curb health-related misinformation on the platform in India. Read more here.

Facebook tests live audio rooms for end-users

Facebook has started public testing of its live audio rooms, beginning with an event hosting Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook executives, and few gaming creators. Read more here.

Political, gambling, & alcohol content to be prohibited from YouTube Masthead ads

Building on the change in the reservation of Masthead ads, YouTube has further announced additional content requirements for the ad format, that advertisers would need to comply with. Read more here.

Twitter appoints Interim Chief Compliance Officer in India

Twitter continues to make efforts to comply with the new IT norms in India with the appointment of the interim Compliance Office. The details to follow soon. Read more here.

Facebook introduces Streamer Fan Groups for gaming creators

Streamer Fan Groups will be available to partner Gaming Creators and is designed to improve the social experience of live streaming and gaming content on Facebook. Read more here.

Twitter develops controls for your mentions on others’ Tweets

Mentions on Twitter can often be abused or misused to potentially harass a fellow user, or just lead to unwanted attention or conversations, the new updates address more of such concerns. Read more here.

Facebook launches tools for Group admins & community managers

The new tools have been designed on the basis of feedback received from Facebook Group admins, and intend to streamline the burdening experience of managing communities and also help moderators to curb conflicts. Read more here.

Comments