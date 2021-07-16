Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Zomato & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features insights on Media & Entertainment marketing landscape on Twitter, Zomato’s ‘Dhak Dhak Horela’ moment, and more.

Campaigns

Clean & Clear’s new digital campaign talks about owning your pimples

Through this campaign, Clean & Clear is trying to connect to GenZ by talking to them about skin positivity and how they should start embracing pimples instead of pausing their life for it. Read more here.

Gas-O-Fast launches multi-lingual campaign ft. TV personalities

Gas-O-Fast depicts its offering by driving the importance of acidity-free celebrations in their new campaign featuring Rakesh Bedi and Guddi Maruti. Read more here.

Long Reads

Understanding the Media & Entertainment Marketing Landscape on Twitter

Neha Sharma Katyal from Twitter shares how brands from the Media & Entertainment sector can unfold the conversational layer of the internet and launch interactive campaigns on Twitter. Read more here.

Reality Check: Why brands need Moment Marketing & how should they approach it

Let’s look contextually and historically at why moment marketing even matters, in the words of Preetham Venkky. Read more here.

Mayank Shah on Parle’s brand legacy & media strategy which helped brave the pandemic

Staying in touch with consumers and keeping them entertained with relatable content helped Parle build a strategy that would survive the pandemic. Mayank Shah, Parle Products shares how this was achieved. Read more here.

Can Zomato’s Brand Equity drive & sustain share value in the long term?

When a brand as marketing savvy as Zomato goes public, can their brand equity contribute on the financial front as well? In the milieu of the Zomato IPO, experts share their two cents. Read more here.

Brand Saga: CEAT Tyres – An advertising story of creating a ‘Tough’ brand

Italy-origin CEAT stepped foot in India in 1958 and since then has become one of our own. The CEAT Tyres advertising journey has played an integral role in not only Indianizing the brand but creating a strong recall. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Harleen Deol – A catch on Instagram with all things cricket

Making headlines with her brilliant catch in a recent match against England, Harleen Deol is a cricketer the world is watching. We take a look at her Instagram footprint and personal branding strategy. Read more here.

Body positivity campaigns that encouraged going beyond superficial body standards

With the introduction of body positivity campaigns, brands aim at creating inclusive communication and inspire individuals to rise above stereotypical beauty standards set and aided by society. Read more here.

Inclusive Communication: A by-product of our Reels obsession

With text-led interpretations, captions, and better access to opportunities, Reels are helping make communication inclusive on Instagram. Read more here.

Brands react to Zomato’s ‘Dhak Dhak Horela’ moment

As Zomato IPO creates buzz among investors, the food tech company is leaving no stone unturned in creating buzz around it online, wherein a few brands also joined the party. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Nike unveils ‘Best Day Ever’ campaign ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Nike’s Best Day Ever campaign sheds light on celebrating sports and advocates that every sport has the power to inspire, build a community, and foster a way to connect. Read more here.

Comments