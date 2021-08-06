Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Domino’s, PV Sindhu Moment & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Whatsapp’s new brand campaign that celebrates everyday moments, OK Cupid’s new inclusive campaign, Friendship Day 2021 campaigns, and much more.

Campaigns

WhatsApp launches a new brand campaign that celebrates our everyday moments

MessagePrivately marketing campaign series targets the Indian audience with heartwarming stories that highlight Whatsapp’s commitment of privacy to its users. The campaign will live across all social media platforms, TV, OOH, and radio. Read more here.

Domino’s India urges people to get vaccinated in its latest campaign

Conceptualized by Schbang, the latest campaign of Domino’s India features Osho Jain in a musical video, highlighting how getting vaccinated can help beat the pandemic. Read more here.

Crypto exchange, CoinDCX comes on board as Title Sponsor for the T20 series

With CoinDCX as the Title sponsor for the T20 series between India and Srilanka, the brand aims to garner maximum visibility while boosting awareness around cryptocurrency and elevating the brand amongst the young audience in India. Read more here.

Long Reads

Rise of drop-in audio apps: What’s in it for brands? Agency heads explore

Representatives of Havas Media, DDB Mudra Group, Gozoop, and Dentsu Webchutney weigh-in to help explore possibilities drop-in audio apps hold in store for brands. Read more here.

BTS: Vicks #TouchOfCare from the lens of the client and the agency

Some campaigns are meant to be just stories to relish and relive, that leave a mark in-erasable. The Vicks Touch Of Care series is one of those. We sit with the brand-agency duo to know how the idea evolved and what’s in store next. Read more here.

Whiskas Marketing Strategy: Ganesh Ramani on shifting the context from cat superstition to cat curiosity

Ganesh Ramani from Mars Petcare takes us through the Whiskas India Marketing Strategy, sharing how they market a cat product in a country where innumerable stereotypes and superstitions are attached to an innocent feline. Read more here.

Avoid piggy riding on the back of an athletes’ success: Tuhin Mishra on PV Sindhu Moment Marketing Campaigns

Baseline Ventures, a sports marketing and brand licensing company that manages commercial deals of PV Sindhu is sending legal notices to P&G, Perfetti Van Melle, Aditya Birla Group, Apollo Hospitals, and more brands, seeking damages worth 5 Cores for unauthorized use of her name and pictures for commercial gains. Read more here.

Decoding PV Sindhu Moment Marketing Debacle: Is it fair to use celebrity image to drive brand mileage? Experts Opine

With the PV Sindhu Moment Marketing gone awry for some brands, we speak with a cross-section of industry experts to understand how can the phenomenon of ‘Moment Marketing’ be balanced out to avoid such issues while maintaining authenticity in the future. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Friendship Day 2021 Campaigns: Bond of creativity & brand integration

Ingenious ideas to celebrate Friendship Day 2021 in the midst of a pandemic have been tapped by brands with campaigns and social media posts, implanted with a product identity. Read more here.

Brand creatives substitute stadium cheers with a virtual roar for India at Olympics

As the shuttle of wins at the Olympics flys higher with India rising above, brand creatives scoop out good wishes in the advertising arena for our players’ power play. Read more here.

Breastfeeding awareness campaigns that advocate support & love for lactating mothers

Warm storyline, gratitude for our moms, and hitches involved, brands over the years have carefully curated campaigns that break the silence around breastfeeding. Here’s a look at some Breastfeeding awareness campaigns… Read more here.

Global Samosa

OkCupid campaign offers inclusivity with eccentric visuals

Inclusivity may be a luxury in the real world, but in the virtual one there could be someone for everyone, building on this notion OkCupid has launched a multimedia campaign highlighting that the dating app is for ‘Every Single Person’. Read more here.

Dubai Tourism invites travellers to create their own cinematic experience in the latest campaign

Filmed by Directors Guild award-winning director Craig Gillespie, the Spy Action-inspired campaign features a series of six short trailer films across different genres, with each one taking viewers on a captivating journey across the city. Read more here.

