Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Kerela Tourism, Onam, & more

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features India Today’s new campaign, Raksha Bandhan 2021 campaigns, and the #BrandSaga of Kerala Tourism advertising, and much more.

Social Media Campaigns

India Today Gaming launches new campaign ft. Tiger Shroff

The latest campaign by India Today Gaming featuring Tiger Shroff explains how online gaming can shoot avid gamers to fame while leveraging their aptitude and skills. Read more here.

Supertails releases a new campaign for the wagging tails and paw parents

The latest and first campaign by Supertails highlights what life with pets looks like. Be it a mundane morning, an important client meeting, or coming home after a long time, pets make every day special and happier. Read more here.

ITC Vivel urges to respect homemakers in new campaign

With its brand philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin, ITC Vivel aims to establish equal respect for working professionals and homemakers on Women’s equality day. Read more here.

The Sleep Company launches its first brand campaign with Anil Kapoor

Conceptualized and crafted by the teams at The Sleep Company, brand studio Anomalous, and production house Another Idea, ‘#GoSmartGRID With AK!’, explores the mattress woes of the average Joe. Read more here.

In-Depth

The future of advertising models on premium OTT platforms

In the present day, paid subscription means ad-free content for viewers on premium OTT platforms, but will this revenue model sustain the digital content ecosystem or advertising would be a part of the paywalled world of content? We find out the resolution to this concern with industry experts. Read more here.

Spends & Trends: Decoding festive season 2021 from an industry lens

The second wave of COVID-19 created a much more severe impact. Will the festive season ad spends and sentiments take a backseat as an effect? Social Samosa finds out…Read more here.

Brand Saga: Kerala Tourism – Exploring God’s own country from the lens of advertising

Although the current times demand us to be a responsible traveler, it’s not a bad idea to treat ourself with a backpacking tour through some of the best ads created. This week, we go on an expedition to the Kerala Tourism advertising journey. Read more here.

Meet Divya Dutta – The actor you know, the voiceover you don’t

Divya Dutta, a prominent actor and the voice behind a number of touching ad films, speaks to Social Samosa about her journey as a voiceover artist in the ad world and how the impact of voice cannot be replaced by any technology. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Raksha Bandhan Campaigns 2021 celebrate different viewpoints

Along with capturing the brother-sister bond, brands also celebrate long-term fellowship, whilst cheering consumers in celebration of the tradition and its essence with Raksha Bandhan Campaigns 2021. Read more here.

Onam Campaigns 2021 celebrate the spectrum of festive spirit

The celebration in Madurai temples, the array of tourist events, the joyful spread of activites such as cultural programs, sports competitions, and dance events, may be restricted but the festive spirit is not contained; here’s remarking the prosperous harvest with Onam Campaigns 2021. Read more here.

Paralympics Campaigns play up the capabilities of passion & perseverance

With the unraveling of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, a line-up of campaigns unfold, tapping concepts around Sports for athletes with an impairment, set on the foreground of how athletes may be limited by movement or senses, but not by perseverance and passion. Read more here.

Police Forces mark International Dog Day with creatives cherishing K9s

Our furry friends are more than just our companions, they are also a significant part of police forces that help keep society safe and sound, and they are being honored with creatives characterizing International Dog day. Read more here.

Pedigree campaigns that celebrate Dogs with the love they deserve

Here are campaigns by Pedigree that speak for the most loving creatures on this planet – dogs, advocating the need to give them the right vigilance along with respect. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Dubai Tourism releases global campaign ft. Jessica Alba & Zac Efron

The campaign by Dubai Tourism is based on the pop-culture appeal of romcoms; starring Zac Efron and Jessica Alba, the tale threads the narrative around two identical suitcases that end up with the wrong owners. Read more here.

