Social Media News Round-Up: LinkedIn Marketing features, & more

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Clubhouse launching Wave, LinkedIn’s features for marketing solutions, the introduction of Reels on Facebook in US, and more.

Clubhouse launches Wave to enable casual conversations

Taking more cues from real-life conversations, Clubhouse has launched a new feature that enables users to Wave at the friends they spot while strolling through a hallway to start a casual conversation. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: Filter & Limits, Topics in Spaces & more

Twitter has announced few significant updates including the expansion of the Twitter Official Partner Program with the addition of new partners, along with reply controls, and more. Read more here.

Facebook announces progress on the development of the metaverse

Facebook will be investing USD 50 Mn in global research and program partners and will be collaborating with industry partners, policymakers, and experts for further development of the metaverse. Read more here.

Instagram pauses launch of kids version after backlash

Instagram shares that addressing red flags raised by parents of pre-teen users (under the age of 13), the platform is pausing Instagram Kids until the issues are resolved. Read more here

LinkedIn launches new features for its Marketing Solutions portfolio

The updates to LinkedIn Marketing Solutions (LMS) include Articles for Pages, Scheduled LinkedIn Live, and LinkedIn Events, and more. Read more here.

Pinterest announces second annual Global Creators Festival on October 20th

The virtual Pinterest Creators Festival will be hosted in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and France. The platform will introduce new products and features meant for content creation, during the festival. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: New metrics in Studio mobile & more

YouTube has launched a slate of updates to the Studio mobile app, along with rolling out a new experimental metric for creators. Read more here.

Reels roll out on Facebook in the US

With the launch of Reels, Facebook brings the short video experience, creative tools, and the ability to create Reels and have their Instagram Reels suggested on the Facebook main app. Read more here.

Roxanne Chinoy, Instagram on Reels’ algorithm

Roxanne Chinoy speaks about the Instagram algorithm revolving around Reels, highlighting how the content discoverability and distribution of this section works. Read more here.

WPP & Snap Inc launch Augmented Reality partnership

As Snap’s inaugural Agency AR partner, WPP will collaborate with Snap on new products and technology, such as the recently launched Snapchat Trends tool. Read more here.

Pinterest offers training and ad credit to underrepresented communities

The Community Rebuild Program by Pinterest aims to train and empower business owners that are people of color, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Read more here.

Instagram launches ads that enable users to message businesses on WhatsApp

Businesses can now add their WhatsApp number to contact information on Instagram and also run ads that that direct consumers to message them directly on WhatsApp. Read more here.

