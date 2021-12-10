Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. OnePlus, Cadbury & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Cadbury Chocobakes, L&T, Finserv MARKETS, an in-depth feature on OnePlus’ feature film ‘2024’, tips from Ba No Batwo on marketing a sustainable brand, MasterChow Social Media Strategy, and more.

Social Media Campaigns

Cadbury Chocobakes launches ‘Cookie-Clipse’ campaign on World Cookie Day

As solar eclipse coincides with World Cookie day on December 4, 2021, Mondelez India’s Cadbury Chocobakes brings its latest campaign with an AR-filter on Snapchat for the people in the country. Read more here.

L&T Realty highlights trust and relationships in its new campaign

Conceptualized by Contract Advertising, L&T Realty has released its latest campaign film ‘Kitaab’ that attempts to bring alive the brand’s legacy of trust through a heartfelt story. Read more here.

Finserv MARKETS launches #AbChoicesHueAasaan campaign ft. Sumeet Raghavan

AbChoicesHueAasaan campaign highlights Finserv MARKETS as a one-stop solution for the financial woes and lifestyle choices faced by consumers, through a tongue-in-cheek narrative. Read more here.

In-Depth Features

Chacha Chaudhary: Bringing back nostalgia to campaigns…

Campaigns featuring the iconic Chacha Chaudhary pulls more engagement than a magnet and elevates brand awareness higher than mountains, here we scroll thorugh the adventures of Chacha Chaudhary that turned the character into a lovable mascot and bankable ambassador. Read more here.

Content For Community: Inside OnePlus’ feature film ‘2024’

To popularize the camera capabilities of OnePlus 9 Pro, the brand created a full-length feature film which was released on Disney+Hotstar. We get in conversation with Ishita Grover from OnePlus, Rohin Raveendran Nair & Vikramaditya Motwane Production House – understanding the creative, production, and branding aspects of creating long-form content for big screens through a smartphone. Read more here.

Design principles have changed due to the mobile-first approach: Ashwini Deshpande

Ashwini Deshpande from Elephant Design speaks about gender-oriented challenges seen by the workforce in the industry, the changing axioms of packaging and design in a mobile-first world, and more. Read more here.

Secrets from the Mother’s Purse: Tips from Ba No Batwo for marketing a sustainable brand

‘Turning trash into treasure’ is a brand philosophy engraved in the marketing design of Ba No Batwo, a sustainable brand that upcycles elements of nature and weaves it into posts marketing their products. We converse with Gargi Parmar Bhale to unravel the recipe marketing a sustainble and eco-friendly brand. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Inside: The role of recipes & comfort food in MasterChow Social Media Strategy

With sprinkles of memes, humour and topical content, MasterChow social media strategy majorly revolves around romanticising all things Asian food. Read more here.

Brands mark the #VicKat wedding with humour

The wedding highlights you were waiting for and the wedding highlights you got may have a stark difference. But brands left no stone unturned to capture the moment of #VicKat wedding and got the audience hooked. Read more here.

