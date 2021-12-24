Social Media News Round Up: Youtube Self Certification, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Google launching a digital store, Meta launching new themes on Messenger, and more.

Google launches digital store called Qaya for creators

Qaya is a digital storefront by Google, for creators to sell products and services to their audiences, and a business activity hub for the creator with commercial tools. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: New metrics in Analytics & more

YouTube has announced ongoing experiments for creators, and news updates for creators, which include new analytics cards in YouTube Studio and a resource for potentially harmful comments. Read more here.

Instagram introduces better previews of posts on external platforms

Instagram is improving how posts appear outside the platform, for more audiences to discover and engage with the content in other places. Read more here.

YouTube expands Shorts Fund & launches new features

YouTube has shared a number of new features and development of Shorts in their monthly update on the short-form video tool and also announced the expansion of Shorts Fund dedicated to supporting creators. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Memberships Features, Self Certification & more

YouTube has announced the expansion of Super Thanks to more creators, along with new experiments and features for channel memberships. Read more here.

Meta launches holiday-themed features on Messenger

To remark the festive mood of global users, Meta is rolling out holiday-themed features, AR effects, and more on Messenger and Instagram DMs. Read more here.

Meta announces updates for newsletter platform Bulletin

Bulletin has completed six months of existence and now hosts more than 115 publications, to remark this milestone, Meta has announced updates on the further development and expansion of the newsletter platform. Read more here.

