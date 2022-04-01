Social Media News Round Up: Meta updates, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Meta announces crackdown on watchbait in the video ecosystem

Videos created with watchbait tactics such as withholding key information or sensationalizing content, to experience reduced distribution on Meta platforms. Further, Meta releases guidelines on what constitutes as watchbait. Read more here.

YouTube launches features for health-related searches & videos in India

YouTube has rolled out new labels and health source information panels to display authoritative information and enable viewers to identify videos from authoritative sources, in India, Brazil, and Japan. Read more here.

Twitter tests India-only Cricket Tab on Android

Twitter is experimenting with a dedicated cricket tab on its Explore page, available to some users on Android in India. The tab will bring exclusive video content, real-time match updates, and other interactive widgets. Read more here.

Meta introduces Shortcuts on Messenger

Messenger introduces shortcuts, a new command system that will enable users to communicate on the go and have access to more pop-culture references and features. Read more here.

Meta plans to expand WhatsApp Chatbot to help Indian SMBs scale online

Meta launched the Meta Business Coach tool on WhatsApp a few months ago across India and now it plans to expand the tool within the region. Read more here.

