Social Throwback 2022: Top 50 Indian ad campaigns
Indian advertisers took a big swing towards embracing technology in creativity this year. Social Samosa speaks to NCDs and CCOs to curate a list of the top Indian ad campaigns that stood out.
The Indian advertising industry is a hotbed of ideas. It is rich in culture, full of humour and is known for its creativity. This year, we saw many creative campaigns that made use of technology to make a difference. On the other hand, a few brands also took a much-needed step forward towards inclusivity.
After the year 2020 turned the marketing world upside down, brands and businesses of all sizes had to reimagine their communication strategies and evolve with the rapidly changing times. So, when we look back at 2022, we see a theme of togetherness, resuming life after the pandemic, love and unity emerging on the canvas of advertising. Some of these excellent campaigns will stay relevant for decades to come, while others make a topical point.
We spoke to Raj Kamble, CCO, Famous Innovations, Dhruv Warrior, National Creative Director FoxyMoron, Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Creative Experience, West, Dentsu Creative India, Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group and Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India to find out their favourite campaigns from 2022. The rest of the campaigns are put together by Social Samosa after a thorough discussion with the entire team.
Here are the top 50 Indian ad campaigns of 2022 in no particular order:
Ariel #CelebrateEqual
Coca-Cola Follow the Bottle – Diwali ad
5 star everywhere
Chatpat SOS Children’s Villages of India
Cabdury #ShopforShopless
Sabhyata #RedefiningCelebration (Diwali ad)
Bournvita forced packs – #FaithNotForce
Why is this a Swiggy ad
Dove #StopTheBeautyTest 2.0
Stayfree #ItsJustAPeriod
Dunzo – Make Room for More Pride
P&G Shiksha – Story of Sushila
Indeed – Hire Better
Warah – The Nameless Woman
Ariel #SeeEqual
Kaya #BeautyInSafety
Surf Excel Jo Rang Bachpan Lautaye
Oyo #AssiReachGaye
Tasva Sada Mast Raho
Durex’s LoveLoudProud
Smart Bazaar – The Second Question
Tinder -You up?
Jindal Shadeed – The Steel of Oman
Clinic Plus – #MeriBetiStrong
Whisper’s The Missing Chapter
Spotify – Shopping Mode On
Colgate #SmileOutLoud
Cossuq #SamjhaKar
Tanishq Marriage Conversations
The Man Company – Celebrating the making of Gentlemen
KreditBee #KhushiyonKaLoan
Tinder Never Have I Ever – A film about Consent
Disney+ Hotstar – Ranbir’s Rant
Truecaller – Buri Neeyat Wale Tera Call Laal
Gillette – Engineering Change
Cadbury Perk India – Paraglider
Tanishq – The Interview
JSW Paints – Think beautiful
Zomato with Allu Arjun
Disney+Star – Make Space for All
Lenskart – #SeeTheLove
Google – #BolneSeSabHoga
Goodfellows India – ‘Companionship means different things to different people’
Sirona – Let’s Stop the Period Shame
Prega News – #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect
India Gate – #EmotionCalledBiryani
Jaquar – Professional Lightings for Your Office
Cadbury Dairy Milk – Let’s #HeartTheHappiness
HUL – Bin Boy
Social Throwback is Social Samosa’s marquee editorial property that recaps the important happenings of the industry from the year that went by. You can catch up with 2022 here.