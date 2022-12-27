Indian advertisers took a big swing towards embracing technology in creativity this year. Social Samosa speaks to NCDs and CCOs to curate a list of the top Indian ad campaigns that stood out.

The Indian advertising industry is a hotbed of ideas. It is rich in culture, full of humour and is known for its creativity. This year, we saw many creative campaigns that made use of technology to make a difference. On the other hand, a few brands also took a much-needed step forward towards inclusivity.

After the year 2020 turned the marketing world upside down, brands and businesses of all sizes had to reimagine their communication strategies and evolve with the rapidly changing times. So, when we look back at 2022, we see a theme of togetherness, resuming life after the pandemic, love and unity emerging on the canvas of advertising. Some of these excellent campaigns will stay relevant for decades to come, while others make a topical point.

We spoke to Raj Kamble, CCO, Famous Innovations, Dhruv Warrior, National Creative Director FoxyMoron, Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Creative Experience, West, Dentsu Creative India, Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group and Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India to find out their favourite campaigns from 2022. The rest of the campaigns are put together by Social Samosa after a thorough discussion with the entire team.

Here are the top 50 Indian ad campaigns of 2022 in no particular order:

Ariel #CelebrateEqual

Coca-Cola Follow the Bottle – Diwali ad

5 star everywhere

Chatpat SOS Children’s Villages of India

Cabdury #ShopforShopless

Sabhyata #RedefiningCelebration (Diwali ad)

Bournvita forced packs – #FaithNotForce

Why is this a Swiggy ad

Dove #StopTheBeautyTest 2.0

Stayfree #ItsJustAPeriod

Dunzo – Make Room for More Pride

P&G Shiksha – Story of Sushila

Indeed – Hire Better

Warah – The Nameless Woman

Ariel #SeeEqual

Kaya #BeautyInSafety

Surf Excel Jo Rang Bachpan Lautaye

Oyo #AssiReachGaye

Tasva Sada Mast Raho

Durex’s LoveLoudProud

Smart Bazaar – The Second Question

Tinder -You up?

Jindal Shadeed – The Steel of Oman

Clinic Plus – #MeriBetiStrong

Whisper’s The Missing Chapter

Spotify – Shopping Mode On

Colgate #SmileOutLoud

Cossuq #SamjhaKar

Tanishq Marriage Conversations

The Man Company – Celebrating the making of Gentlemen

KreditBee #KhushiyonKaLoan

Tinder Never Have I Ever – A film about Consent

Disney+ Hotstar – Ranbir’s Rant

Truecaller – Buri Neeyat Wale Tera Call Laal

Gillette – Engineering Change

Cadbury Perk India – Paraglider

Tanishq – The Interview

JSW Paints – Think beautiful

Zomato with Allu Arjun

Disney+Star – Make Space for All

Lenskart – #SeeTheLove

Google – #BolneSeSabHoga

Goodfellows India – ‘Companionship means different things to different people’

Sirona – Let’s Stop the Period Shame

Prega News – #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect

India Gate – #EmotionCalledBiryani

Jaquar – Professional Lightings for Your Office

Cadbury Dairy Milk – Let’s #HeartTheHappiness

BYJU’S – A Letter to Lionel Messi

HUL – Bin Boy

