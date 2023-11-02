Indian brands prep for the big fat wedding season by focusing on regional marketing

Come wedding season, Indian brands don the color red, or a color that any recent Bollywood celebrity couple wears in their wedding, and unleash a marketing blitz. Needless to say, Indian weddings are a festival in themselves and brands make sure to dip their toes in the grandeur of this festivity.

This season is not only a storybook filled with love, dreams, and new beginnings but also a golden opportunity for brands that make weddings unforgettable. It’s a season where matrimonial, clothing, jewelry brands, and event management companies all come together to create something incredible. For marketing experts, this season is a chance to be creative, shine bright, and catch the wave of excited customers.

A report said that the wedding industry has shown signs of recovery and growth compared to the previous year. The average number of wedding functions is at 3.5, up from last year’s number of 2.1. Another survey conducted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that this wedding season, around 35 lakh weddings will take place across the country, with a flow of about Rs 4.25 lakh crore through the wedding purchases and services in the market.

The wedding season is divided into two phases. The first phase kicks off in November and runs through mid-December. The second phase typically commences in mid-January and continues until March, occasionally extending into May.

This year, the industry is benefitting from the extended wedding season as it coincides with the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Dhanteras. -Ramesh Kalyanaraman

Regional appeal and content marketing for Matrimonial brands

The wedding season transcends geographical boundaries, and so do the marketing strategies of these brands. Brands give a strong emphasis on understanding and celebrating the regional diversity of Indian weddings.

Yamini Gupta, VP Marketing at Jeevansathi.com, said that they witnessed a significant uplift in registrations and revenue during these months.

Gupta said, "Wedding season is the biggest season for the matrimony category. We see an uplift of ~15% in our registrations and revenue during these months.”

She believes that while wedding nuances may change from region to region, the core emotion remains universal.

Everyone wants a fairy-tale love story and a happily ever after for themselves. Our marketing initiatives this wedding season will aim to appeal to these universal insights along with striking a chord through localized nuances.

To achieve this, Gupta explained that the brand is focusing on content marketing initiatives that resonate with young adults inclined towards marriage. Jeevansathi’s content spans comedy, music, and fiction, catering to the increased consumption of content on social and digital media.

Similarly, Adhish Zaveri, VP – Marketing, Shaadi.com, explained that there is a rise in the acceptance of regional content on social media platforms and a remarkable surge in non-English and non-Hindi content creators.

Our marketing strategy this season will have a deep regional focus with an added emphasis on growing our social media presence.

Zaveri highlighted that keeping the regional nuances in mind, the brand has collaborated with regional celebrities such as Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar for the Marathi market, Ashwin Kumar for Tamil, Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima for Kerala, Gippy Grewal for Punjabi and more to create a personal and relevant connection with users across different regions.

He mentioned that the brand is building purpose-led content as well for each market for the festive season. Shaadi.com has also collaborated with influencers for diverse content.

Acknowledging the variation in wedding customs from region to region, Chayan Verma, Head of Marketing and Business Development, Sabhyata highlighted that the brand is tailoring its campaigns to resonate with the unique traditions and preferences of different regions. This includes language-specific content, region-specific product collections, and collaborations with local influencers.

Verma said, "Indian wedding culture is incredibly diverse, and we recognize the significance of regional and hyperlocal marketing.”

Based on this insight, Verma shared Sabhyata's marketing plans for 2023. He said, “Our marketing strategy revolves around celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian traditions and craftsmanship. To stand out in the clutter, we are focusing on showcasing our brand's unique blend of contemporary and traditional designs."

Disclosing the revenue, Verma said, “The wedding season is a significant contributor to our annual sales, accounting for approximately 45% of our yearly revenue.”

Lakshminarayan B, Co-founder of wedding organizing company Meragi Events highlighted that there are certain aspects of their service that have high regional nuance - the design preferences of customers from different regions are very different from one another.

Different regions also spend differently. We take these nuances into consideration when marketing in different regions.

Commenting on the importance of wedding season for the brand, he said, “About 30% of our total sales comes during the four months of the peak season.”

Digital platforms get higher ad spends

As the media landscape rapidly evolves, brands are allocating a significant portion of their ad spends to digital platforms. This shift towards digital advertising enables them to reach their target audience more effectively.

Zaveri believes that the brand affinity, even within the mass-premium segment, is now predominantly shaped through Instagram and YouTube, rather than traditional TV or print mediums. He said, “At a broader level, while we continue to invest in television and digital advertising, the ratio of our spends is expected to change.”

Shaadi.com’s wedding marketing strategy marks a significant departure from conventional TV and print mediums that once held sway.

Similarly, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, shares that the brand is shifting its focus on digital platforms to target Gen Z and millennial consumers.

“Targeting this new-age audience, we have introduced strategic changes to our media mix, through revamped budget allocation towards digital platforms, including social media and OTT platforms.”

He highlighted that this season, the brand's primary focus is on the consistent creation of short-format video content, particularly in vernacular campaigns, effectively strengthening its digital engagement.

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs 10,818 crore in FY22.

Commenting on spends, he said, “Our marketing and advertising expenditure is around 2% of the total annual revenues.”

Manyavar, which is known for its wedding visibility, is also focusing on digital penetration.

Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer, Manyavar, said, “We are continuing to expand our digital penetration year after year by assuring an efficient digital marketing funnel. This helps us understand the customer preferences and needs. Being digitally present on multiple channels also allows us to develop a real-time connection with our audience.”

Manyavar has appointed Ram Charan as its brand ambassador to focus more on the Southern markets and has launched a new leg of the campaign #TaiyaarHokarAaiye.

From learning to adapting to changing times to putting your family first, the film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son.

Emerging industry trends

Verma pointed out a growing preference for fusion and contemporary ethnic wear, particularly for pre-wedding and post-wedding functions. Sharing another trend, he said, “Personalized and customized outfits, reflecting the uniqueness of each bride or groom, are gaining popularity.”

Lakshminarayan B shared an emerging trend related to wedding venues. He said, "There's an increasing interest in destination weddings and destination-like wedding venues within cities."

Kalyanaraman shared insights into the jewellery industry's latest trends. He highlighted the resurgence of gold's appeal among millennials, leading to increased demand for traditional temple jewelry, polki, and uncut pieces. In parallel, he observed a sustained demand for dual-tone jewelry designs and diamond jewelry pieces.

The current trends in wedding season marketing underscore the adaptability and creativity of matrimony and wedding-related brands. By prioritizing regional insights, crafting engaging content, and staying aligned to shifting preferences, these brands are preparing to enhance the upcoming wedding season.