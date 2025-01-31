Will Meta's shift towards three-minute Reels engage audiences?

We live in a world of constant distractions. A notification, a message or a simple vibration from a smartphone is enough to pull us away from whatever we are doing. Our attention spans have been reprogrammed, largely influenced by how we consume content on social media. A study has suggested that the human attention span has dropped to less than nine seconds, down to 25% in a few years.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have shaped this behaviour, feeding us quick, bite-sized videos that we can digest in seconds.

Last May, Instagram’s CEO Adam Mosseri mentioned that uploading reels longer than 90 seconds will hurt its distribution. The platform encouraged short, snappy videos, believing that anything longer wouldn't perform well. Yet, despite previously advocating for short-form content, Meta is now changing its stance — pushing for three-minute Reels.

In a video statement, Mosseri said, "Historically, the limit was 90 seconds because we wanted to focus Instagram on short-form video, not long-form content. However, we’ve heard feedback from creators that 90 seconds is too restrictive, so we hope this extended limit will help users tell the stories they want to share."

Meta’s answer to TikTok’s booming popularity was Reels in a bid to lure users to its platforms. However, TikTok, originally known for short videos, allows content of up to 30 minutes. YouTube Shorts, initially capped at 60 seconds, now supports videos up to three minutes, with longer clips directed to YouTube videos. As competition intensifies, Meta seems to be adapting to these changes.

The platform claims that audience preferences are evolving. “Appetite around long-form content is changing, and we’ll continue to improve how Reels are recommended on Instagram,” the platform stated in its latest update.

One factor driving this shift is TikTok’s ongoing uncertainty in the U.S. With regulatory challenges looming, Meta is positioning itself as an alternative for TikTok creators who may be forced to migrate.

While three-minute Reels are new to the platform, users can upload videos of up to 15 minutes in length. The question remains: do audiences really want longer Reels, given the shorter attention spans? HubSpot has reported that 73% of consumers prefer short-form videos when learning about a product, and 56% of marketers planned to invest in short-form content in 2024. So, does Instagram’s bet on three-minute Reels contradict these trends?

Longer format = More opportunities?

Industry leaders have mixed opinions about the shift. Preranaa Khatri, Chief Business Officer, Only Much Louder, believes that extended Reels provide creators with a powerful storytelling tool.

Preranaa Khatri

“On one hand, short-form content is particularly great at capturing the attention of casual viewers, but on the other hand, long-form content goes the extra mile to develop meaningful connections with true fans. Meta's move will allow creators to experiment more with content formats – in-depth narratives, tutorials, and serialised storytelling that is already becoming incredibly popular.”

Ankush Vij, Vice President - Media, Hashtag Orange notes that while this opens up creative possibilities, this move also brings challenges.

Ankush Vij

He shares that keeping viewers engaged for three minutes requires strategic storytelling, engaging hooks and seamless pacing.

“There is a risk of losing viewers if the content feels stretched or lacks a clear purpose. To tackle this, creators and brands must focus on delivering meaningful and visually dynamic content.”

Brands that have mastered short-form engagement can naturally extend their content strategy to longer Reels. For instance, Duolingo, known for its quirky social media presence, keeps users hooked with humour and creative visuals. The brand’s mascot, Duo, features in viral, meme-driven content, which could transition into a three-minute format without losing engagement, according to Vij.

Similarly, Minimalist uses social media to educate consumers on skincare routines and ingredient benefits. Extended Reels could potentially provide in-depth information, breaking down information in a digestible manner.

While the extended Reels could provide more information, the traditional perception of Reels is short, snappy content. The longer videos may still feel more like traditional IGTV-style content rather than the bite-sized Reels people are used to. Could this shift challenge the traditional definition of short-form video content?

Refining short-form content

Viren Vesuwala, Lead - Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, White Rivers Media, comments that Meta’s move is like handing creators a bigger canvas to paint richer, more intricate stories. This shift isn’t just about duration—it’s about depth.

“Rather than detracting from the appeal of short-form content, the longer format complements it, providing flexibility to balance quick engagement with more in-depth storytelling. This evolution reflects an increasing audience preference for content that is both concise and substantial, allowing brands to tailor their approach to different storytelling needs.”

Shubham Singhal, CEO and Co-founder of Dot Media comments that this trend will create a whole new category of content that caters to a different type of viewer.

"Tthere's going to be a new segment of viewers who are hungry for more in-depth content. They'll seek out longer-form videos, like three-minute episodes or music videos, that tell a more complete story. It all depends on the type of content being created, though. If it's engaging and leaves you wanting more, you'll be hooked."

The Reel duration is not the only new change at Meta. Other than removing fact-checking, the platform has changed its feed layout. The feed, which previously featured square posts, now has a 4 x 5 rectangular format. The move is likely the platform’s shift towards becoming more Reel-driven. According to a report, there has been a 46% increase in Reels volume year-over-year. Although Reels have become the top-performing content on the platform, its engagement has suffered some decline in the past year, down by 20%.

Along with these feature updates, the platform will focus on pushing smaller creators on the ‘For You’ page. There is an additional option called ‘Trial Reels’, allowing creators to share their Reels with non-followers and analyse performance before posting it on their main page. The platform has also launched its new video editing app, Edits, designed to compete with TikTok’s sister app, CapCut. Users have access to advanced editing tools, including green screens and video overlays, with advanced insights, such as a live dashboard, engagement breakdowns between followers and non-followers, and metrics tracking skip rates.

Viren Vesuwala

Vesuwala notes that these features further enhance the creative ecosystem by streamlining the content creation process and enabling more polished, professional-grade outputs.

“These developments not only improve creative efficiency but also foster stronger brand-creator collaborations. The success of these formats lies in thoughtful execution, with dynamic pacing, engaging visuals, and clear narrative arcs ensure sustained viewer interest.”

This shift raises an important question: Could longer-form content become the norm for social media, or will it change how content is consumed?

Change in content consumption

Prardhana Chillarige, Creative Director, GOZOOP Group, believes that the move toward three-minute Reels does blur the lines between short and long-form content.

Prardhana Chillarige

“However, I see this evolution as a sign that short-form video isn’t about duration—it’s about delivering impactful content in a concise, engaging manner, regardless of length.” She points out that this shift signals a potential change in behaviour, but change takes time.

“Longer content means creators can deliver richer stories, and audiences will start expecting more depth. Content consumption will definitely evolve, but how it balances with demand and supply is something we'll have to watch unfold,” according to Chillarige.

DOT Media's Shubham Singhal believes that we will start seeing long-form content in a vertical format, especially when people are on the go.

"If this trend takes off, I think we'll start seeing more shows and episodes being optimised for vertical viewing. And that would be a huge win for social media apps. Being able to offer users a long-form viewing experience right in the palm of their hand."

Preranaa Khatri of OML shares that long-form complements the short-form format, allowing platforms to accommodate diverse audiences and creators. According to her, “As has been for a long time now, the most important thing for creators is to remain authentic. Content must align with a creator’s style rather than becoming a force fit to jump on the trends and platform updates bandwagon.”

For example, creators like Dolly Singh focus on longer videos. Singh has created episodes on Instagram, like the Best Worst Date series, that have garnered millions in views and have secured several brand partnerships. Khatri notes that despite the duration and the many changes on the platform, creators can retain their unique style if they focus on authenticity.

This shift towards longer content isn't limited to individual creators — it’s becoming a broader trend across platforms. Hashtag Orange’s Ankush Vij’s longer content formats on social platforms are signalling a shift in user behaviour. People are increasingly willing to engage with in-depth, high-quality content, as seen in the popularity of YouTube Shorts blending short and long formats.

However, he mentions, “Longer content will only become the norm if it continues to prioritise value and relevance. For instance, storytelling formats like brand origin stories or detailed behind-the-scenes footage are gaining traction because they deliver a unique experience.”

Implications for brands and advertisers

With longer Reels, brands will need to rethink their advertising strategies, according to leaders. Ankush Vij explains that with extended durations, brands can integrate product placements into creators' narratives. “Instead of traditional 15-second cutaways, brands could integrate product placements into creators’ narratives, ensuring ads feel seamless and less intrusive,” he says.

For instance, a travel creator could naturally feature a luggage brand during a three-minute guide, building a more authentic connection with viewers.

Prardhana Chillarige of GOZOOP Group points out that ads have always struggled to be a part of the content without disruption but longer formats will allow for two types of ad evolution.

Increased frequency, like mid-content placements with standalone ads, similar to YouTube.

Contextual ads that are thoughtfully integrated, ensuring they’re just as engaging as the content, rather than feeling like filler.

Adding to this, Preranaa Khatri says, “The extended duration also allows multiple brands to be featured within a single piece of content, creating cross-promotional opportunities. I feel that mid-roll ads, placing ads within the content have also become a possibility, much like what we see on YouTube.”

While long-form content is gaining traction, short-form isn’t disappearing. Instead, the two will coexist, allowing creators and brands to tailor their content strategies. The real challenge lies in execution — how well brands and creators adapt to the nuances of longer engagement while maintaining the snappy, engaging essence that makes Reels successful.

Shubham Singhal of DOT Media shares that whether it's a long-form video or a short-form video, the first 10 seconds are make-or-break.

"If you can't grab the viewer's attention at that time, they're probably going to bounce. So, here's what I'd do- I'd make sure the first 30 seconds are very catchy with visuals, compelling music, or an interesting hook. Then, I'd break the rest of the video into smaller sections, each with its own mini-climax or reveal."

As Meta redefines the landscape, marketers, creators and brands need to navigate a more flexible video ecosystem where storytelling, pacing and audience connection can coexist. The question isn’t just whether people will watch three-minute Reels, it’s whether brands and creators can make those three minutes count.