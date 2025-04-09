Why brands shell out fortunes on IPL to get a seat at the cultural table

It arrives every year like clockwork, a summer storm of sixes, wickets, and roaring crowds. The Indian Premier League (IPL) isn't just a sporting tournament anymore; it's woven into the very fabric of Indian pop culture, a two-month-long festival where cricket, entertainment, and commerce collide in a spectacular, high-decibel explosion. And at the heart of this whirlwind lies a multi-billion rupee question that echoes through boardrooms across the nation: Why do brands pour astronomical sums into IPL advertising, year after year?

A 10-second ad spot on prime-time IPL TV broadcasts can cost upwards of ₹15 lakh.

The numbers are staggering. Ad slots sell for crores, sponsorships demand king's ransoms, and the collective marketing spend resembles the GDP of a small nation. It's the undisputed heavyweight champion of Indian advertising properties, a veritable coliseum where brands jostle for eyeballs, relevance, and that elusive sliver of consumer mindshare. But in an era of fragmented attention spans, sophisticated digital targeting, and tightening budgets, is this massive outlay still rational? Is the IPL the golden goose of marketing or an increasingly expensive gamble fueled by FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)?

The quest for relevance and credibility

The sheer scale of the IPL audience is undeniable. Hundreds of millions tune in across television and digital platforms, creating a concentrated media moment unparalleled in the Indian context. "So yes, the cost is steep, but the demand justifies it. It’s the place everyone is watching, and that kind of attention is rare," notes Pooja Dua, Senior Client Servicing Director at The Rabbit Hole.

Yet, pinning the justification solely on reach feels increasingly outdated, almost simplistic. As Rohit Sakunia, Founder and Director at ArtE Mediatech, points out, the game has evolved. "The Indian Premier League isn’t just a tournament or a league anymore. It’s rather a cultural moment," he asserts. "The investment isn’t only about reach. It’s about relevance."

This shift from mere visibility to meaningful connection is crucial. Sakunia highlights the unique nature of the IPL audience: "You need to understand that the buying isn’t just happening for reach but for emotionally charged high-intent viewership. It’s extremely rare to find an audience this engaged anywhere else. And that too for about 2-months." Brands aren't just buying impressions; they are buying access to a collective national experience, a shared conversation pulsating with excitement, anticipation, and loyalty. It's fertile ground, Sakunia suggests, for brands aiming to "tell bold stories, ride the cultural wave, and create big real-time engagement."

However, Dua adds a critical caveat: this massive investment demands focus. "...the investment only makes sense when the brand has a clear, actionable objective—whether that’s driving app installs, pushing an offer, or any sharp CTA. IPL isn't the ideal space for pure-play brand building or rebranding. If you know what you want your audience to do after seeing your ad, that’s when these high-stakes slots are worth it."

Priyam Dadia, Head of BD, Media Sciences at Schbang, echoes the move beyond reach, emphasising another critical dimension: credibility. "With the IPL, it’s no longer just about reach—it’s about credibility," she states, cautioning against fixating on easily inflated metrics like raw impressions, which she deems potential "vanity metrics." She questions the recall of standard ad breaks, suggesting real attention lies elsewhere: "In-stadium branding, those contextual moments like a 4, a 6, or a wicket—those are sticky... And even more valuable? Brand integrations... They feel less like ads and more like you’re part of the cricket conversation itself." The smart money, Dadia argues, isn't just on buying airtime but on "buying a seat at the cultural table," focusing on placements that build "recall, relevance, and reputation."

This leads directly to the much-debated "halo effect" – the perception that association with a premium property like the IPL elevates a brand's stature. Is it real? The consensus among experts is yes, but the interpretations vary in nuance. Dua offers a strong affirmation: "Credibility by association is very real—and it goes beyond perception. If you’ve seen it during the IPL, it instantly signals that the brand is financially sound and ready to play in the big leagues. Viewers subconsciously assign a certain legitimacy and scale..." They argue this translates directly into consumer trust, crucial for "newer brands or high-investment categories," ultimately shortening the funnel and driving measurable ROI like "increased app downloads, product trials, or spikes in search and social mentions." Dadia concurs, calling the halo effect "absolutely real" in lending "credibility and scale," showing up in "brand salience, recall, and even search interest," provided it's nurtured correctly.

However, Dhiraj Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO at mFilterIt, injects a vital dose of caution. "While the IPL does offer brands a ‘credibility by association’ halo," he states, "it's not magic and not guaranteed. That effect isn’t automatic or infinite." He warns that visibility without strategy quickly becomes noise. "Being placed with the largest cricketing event lends visibility but without smart planning becomes noise." Gupta points to a critical flaw in execution: "Advertisers end up confusing impressions with impact, i.e. showing the same ad to the same viewers over and over. That’s not reach—that’s repetition. Without frequency capping... This leads to ad fatigue, not brand love." Even more concerning, he highlights the technical pitfalls: "...data often shows a significant chunk of IPL ad impressions don’t even reach real users—they’re either misattributed, served in non-viewable environments, or even exposed to bots." The takeaway is stark: "The IPL can elevate brand perception, but without [smart planning and verification], that’s not marketing—that’s just expensive déjà vu."

Therefore, the justification for the hefty IPL price tag is multifaceted. It involves tapping into unparalleled audience engagement, leveraging cultural relevance, aiming for clear, actionable outcomes, and benefiting from a perceived credibility boost. But this potential is heavily caveated by the need for strategic placement, smart planning, and robust verification to ensure the halo isn't just an expensive illusion built on faulty metrics.

Finding value without breaking the bank

The glittering allure of the IPL stage is undeniable, but its price of admission is prohibitive for many. The multi-crore ad slots and sponsorships effectively create a high barrier to entry, seemingly reserving the playground for established giants with deep pockets. Does this mean smaller brands, startups, or those with more modest marketing budgets are locked out of leveraging India's biggest cultural moment? Not necessarily. The game might be expensive, but the playing field extends far beyond the broadcast feed.

"There is no doubt everyone can afford IPL. Actually, not many can do," concedes Sakunia. "But that doesn’t put them out of the game." Pooja Dua agrees: "The price tag makes traditional IPL slots out of reach for many smaller brands—but it doesn’t mean they can’t play the IPL game." Both see savvy marketers finding ingenious workarounds. Sakunia observes brands using "digital activations, regional tie-ins, and influencer-led content that rides the IPL wave without paying premium rates." Dua advocates for "guerrilla-style creativity," suggesting, "There are ways to tap into the IPL buzz without breaking the bank. For example, a brand could pull off a moment-led meme by just sending two fans to the stadium with clever signage. That single meme might generate more traction than a highly produced digital ad."

The common thread here is Sakunia's concept of "proximity to the moment," echoed by Dua’s emphasis on getting closer to "the pulse of the sport and the fans." It's about leveraging the conversation around IPL, not just the broadcast. This might involve targeted digital campaigns, clever social media stunts, regional activations, or influencer collaborations – strategies that borrow the event's energy without paying the premium sponsorship tax. Sakunia frames it aptly: "The playing field is wider than we think—we just have to pick the right surface."

Dua adds another layer, acknowledging the inherent uncertainty in these alternative tactics: "But it’s a gamble. And smaller brands should embrace that." They suggest a portfolio approach to mitigate risk: "The key is to experiment intentionally—plan 10 sharp, culturally relevant stunts instead of one big TVC." This embraces agility and iteration over monolithic campaigns, increasing the chances of striking gold with a culturally resonant activation at a "fraction of the cost."

Furthermore, Dadia’s insight that "IPL can amplify your brand story, but it won’t build one for you" remains crucial. Smaller brands must first invest in their core fundamentals – product, messaging, community. Only then can these smarter, cost-effective IPL-adjacent tactics effectively amplify a story worth telling. The alternatives aren't about replicating IPL's scale but finding targeted ways to achieve specific objectives using the IPL context, focusing on creativity, agility, and strategic proximity.

Media mix, moment marketing, and measurement

The media landscape is in constant flux, and the way audiences consume IPL is no exception. The monolithic TV audience is fragmenting, replaced by multi-screening viewers engaging across platforms simultaneously. This necessitates a fundamental rethink of the traditional media playbook.

"Traditional IPL TV slots still deliver scale, actually huge scale," acknowledges Sakunia, "But they don't give exclusivity." The challenge lies in reaching audiences where they are truly engaged. "The younger audiences are fragmented, multitasking, and often second-screening. The last bit is almost certain," he observes. This behaviour demands an integrated approach. Sakunia advocates "leading with digital and layer with TV," highlighting that "Social, stackable formats are what is shaping the future of buying."

Priyam Dadia provides a granular look at operationalising this, detailing a funnel approach that uses digital retargeting, mid-funnel assets (influencers, explainers), and conversion tactics (offers, CRM) to turn initial IPL awareness into action, moving brands "from being seen to being chosen."

Within this dynamic, 'moment marketing' offers tantalising potential but significant risks. Sakunia sees potential for "magic" but only with "brand truth" and strategy, warning against relevance-chasing that becomes "gimmicky" and lacks long-term recall. Dua calls it a "double-edged sword," acknowledging the gimmick risk but cautioning, "if you’re not part of the conversation, you risk being invisible." Their focus is on "instant recall," capitalising on the brief attention spans during the event: "You have 5–15 seconds to stand out and stay top-of-mind for the next few months." They point to Dream11's diverse, product-centric creative as a benchmark for balancing short-term buzz with long-term goals. "That’s how you do long-term brand building in a short-term window." The consensus leans towards a layered strategy: "part planned, part opportunistic," blending "consistency and cultural relevance," as Dua puts it.

However, underpinning all these strategies is the critical issue of measurement and delivery quality raised by Dhiraj Gupta. His warnings about confusing impressions with true reach due to poor frequency capping, serving ads into non-viewable environments, or even to bots are crucial. Even the most sophisticated media mix or clever moment marketing campaign fails if the ads aren't actually seen by real humans. This highlights the need for reliable ad verification and measurement protocols as an integral part of any IPL media strategy, ensuring budgets aren't wasted on "expensive déjà vu."

Picking your battles: Which brands should sit out (and which shouldn’t)?

Not all brands are created equal, and neither are their potential returns from an IPL investment. The sheer breadth of the IPL audience makes it a tempting proposition for many, but its characteristics favour certain categories more than others. As Sakunia notes, IPL excels for brands seeking "mass appeal and quick recall," naming "FMCG, e-comm, fintech, appliances" as prime beneficiaries playing for "reach, frequency, and impulse."

Pooja Dua sharpens this focus further, arguing the platform is best suited for brands with immediate, actionable goals. They explicitly state, "IPL isn't the ideal space for pure-play brand building or rebranding," suggesting its strength lies in driving specific user actions like installs or offer redemptions. This aligns with Sakunia's caution against "B2B businesses, or high-consideration brands" participating, as they risk "burning budgets and chasing the wrong audience." These brands, he advises, are better served by "sharper targeting on digital... content and storytelling."

Dua’s point about the halo effect signalling financial soundness and building trust is particularly relevant for "newer brands or high-investment categories like fintech, real estate, or consumer tech," where perceived legitimacy can significantly "shorten the decision-making funnel." This suggests that even within mass categories, brands at specific life stages (e.g., new entrants needing rapid trust-building) might derive disproportionate value.

Ultimately, the decision hinges on strategic alignment. Is the brand objective for mass awareness and quick recall? Is there a clear, measurable call to action? Does the brand need the credibility boost associated with a massive platform? Or would resources be better allocated to highly targeted, niche strategies? "The key isn’t just being visible—it’s being relevant to the moment and the market," Sakunia reiterates.

Strategy over spectacle, verification over vanity

The Indian Premier League remains an advertising behemoth, a cultural juggernaut commanding attention like few other phenomena. The rationale for brands investing heavily is a complex one.

However, the astronomical costs, fragmented viewership, and technical challenges demand unprecedented strategic rigor. Success is no longer about simply buying presence; it requires a nuanced understanding of the audience, an integrated media strategy, authentic moment marketing, and, crucially, robust verification to ensure visibility translates into genuine impact, not just inflated impression counts. Smaller players, meanwhile, can leverage guerrilla creativity and proximity to the conversation, embracing experimentation as advocated by Pooja Dua.

The IPL is not a universal elixir. Its potent magic works best for brands with mass-market ambitions, clear calls to action, or a need for rapid credibility scaling. For others, the investment might be better placed elsewhere. As all our experts suggest, in different ways, relevance—to the moment, the market, the objective, and the brand's core truth—is the ultimate arbiter.

In the high-stakes, high-decibel theatre of IPL advertising, the winning strategy demands more than just a hefty budget. The IPL cauldron continues to bubble, demanding not just investment but intelligence and integrity.