ZEE5’s Shresth Gupta on CTV, regional content, and the future of SVOD in India

The Indian OTT market is going through a transformatory phase, with platforms adapting to shifting consumer behaviours, competitive pressures, consolidations, and regulatory restrictions. ZEE5 has positioned itself within this landscape through a strategy focused on regional content and technological innovation. This interview with Shresth Gupta, Vice President of Marketing for SVOD, India and Global at ZEE5, explores the platform's marketing strategies, content decisions, and responses to industry trends.

Gupta discusses ZEE5's key milestones, including its direct-to-digital releases and content diversification, and how these have influenced the platform's current marketing approach. He outlines the balance between digital and traditional media channels, highlighting the use of data analytics and targeted campaigns. He also talks about ZEE5's technological initiatives, such as AI-driven personalisation and enhanced streaming quality, and their role in improving user experience and marketing efficiency.

Over the years, ZEE5 has navigated industry shake-ups and shifting audience behaviours. From breaking ground with direct-to-digital film premieres to doubling down on regional storytelling, the platform has consistently played a game of calculated risks.

Gupta addresses the platform's focus on family audiences, its approach to balancing premium content with affordability, and the significance of regional and hyper-localised content in driving subscriptions. He discusses the impact of Connected TV (CTV) and the platform's strategies for leveraging this emerging channel. He examines ZEE5's responses to industry consolidation and its future marketing challenges in a competitive OTT environment.



Edited excerpts:

ZEE5’s journey has seen several turning points that have contributed to its current positioning in both domestic and global markets. Could you share some of the critical milestones in ZEE5’s history and explain how these moments have influenced your current marketing strategy?

ZEE5’s journey has been one of continuous evolution, driven by a deep understanding of audience preferences and a commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality content. A significant turning point came during the COVID-19 period when we became the first platform to introduce a big-budget direct-to-digital release with Radhe. This move not only expanded our reach but also reinforced our role in content distribution strategies that adapt to changing consumer behaviour.

Building on this momentum, we have consistently delivered compelling narratives that resonate across India, from Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Gadar 2 to Gyaarah Gyaarah and Mrs. With nearly 50% of our audience coming from regional markets and a multilingual content consumption rate of 35-40%, we continue to invest in hyper-local storytelling, regional activations, and data-driven personalisation.

At the same time, our commitment to innovation has strengthened ZEE5’s position as one of the leading OTT platforms, reflected in our 4.5/5 rating on the Android Play Store and 4.7/5 on iOS. Technological advancements such as 4K video quality, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus audio further enhance the viewing experience, making premium entertainment more immersive.

At its core, ZEE5’s journey has always been about staying ahead of evolving viewer expectations, curating content that not only entertains but also sparks meaningful conversations.

What have been the key learnings from past marketing campaigns that have shaped your approach today, particularly in balancing traditional and digital media channels?



At ZEE5, digital is the backbone of our marketing strategy, with traditional media supporting broader awareness campaigns. As a digital-first platform, we prioritise reaching audiences across OTT, YouTube, and other online ecosystems for high conversion efficiency, enabling real-time audience engagement and optimised targeting. Our strategies adapt to shifting consumer behaviours, ensuring maximum impact. Campaigns for Mrs., Despatch, and Hisaab Barabar have successfully leveraged digital activations, with social-first approaches driving strong audience engagement.

At the same time, we deploy focused ATL campaigns when strategically necessary, particularly for high-impact launches or specific market pushes. For example, our collaboration with Paytm for Hisaab Barabar featuring R. Madhavan spanned 100+ cities, using Paytm Soundbox technology to deliver personalised audio messages at transactional touchpoints. This campaign seamlessly aligned the film’s theme with everyday consumer experiences, demonstrating how innovative marketing can integrate into daily life while enhancing engagement. Similarly, our integrated campaign for Gyaarah Gyaarah effectively combined digital-led storytelling with selective traditional media, we created a high-impact launch moment with the projection mapping activation at David Sassoon Library in Mumbai, blending immersive storytelling with an offline spectacle to drive visibility. Ultimately, our approach is rooted in staying attuned to consumer shifts.

Could you outline the core elements of ZEE5’s marketing strategy and explain how you determine the optimal mix of media channels to reach your target demographics?



ZEE5 follows a consumer-first marketing approach driven by data insights. Regional and hyperlocal storytelling remains at the heart of our content strategy, ensuring deep engagement with audiences across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. Social media plays a critical role in building communities and fostering organic interactions, leveraging influencer collaborations and trending conversations to drive engagement. Our integrated media approach spans digital, TV, outdoor and on-ground activations aligned with audience consumption patterns. Data analytics and AI-driven personalisation help optimise our marketing efforts, ensuring relevant content reaches the right viewers at the right time.

What technological developments or initiatives have you implemented to improve the SVOD user experience on ZEE5, and how do these innovations align with your broader marketing objectives?

Technology is a cornerstone of ZEE5’s strategy, driving both user experience enhancement and marketing efficiency. The platform has significantly invested in AI-driven personalisation to refine content recommendations, ensuring an intuitive and user-friendly experience. ZEE5’s partnerships with Dolby, Apple SharePlay, and Magnifi have enhanced streaming quality with high-definition video, including 4K resolution and Dolby Audio, for an immersive viewing experience​. ZEE5’s cloud-based infrastructure ensures seamless content delivery across multiple devices, catering to diverse consumer preferences. The integration of AI-powered dubbing and subtitling further expands content accessibility, making premium titles available to a wider audience across different linguistic backgrounds​. These technological advancements align with ZEE5’s broader marketing objectives by increasing engagement, optimising content discoverability, and strengthening the platform’s premium positioning. Additionally, the focus on connected TV (CTV) optimisation ensures a seamless large-screen viewing experience, reflecting the evolving trend of family co-viewing​. Through these initiatives, ZEE5 continues to reinforce its status as India’s leading home-grown streaming platform while expanding its global reach​.

With evolving viewer habits, engaging family audiences has become a central focus for many streaming platforms. Could you discuss the recent shifts in ZEE5’s content strategy aimed at family engagement and how these changes are reflected in your marketing and advertising initiatives?

Streaming is evolving into a shared experience, with more families watching together on connected TVs. At ZEE5, we’ve adapted to this shift by expanding our family-friendly content slate and strengthening our regional offerings, both key demand areas. Given ZEE’s legacy in regional storytelling, it’s a natural extension for us to cater to audiences looking for high-quality, culturally resonant family entertainment. Our marketing aligns with this shift, leveraging festive campaigns, community-driven activations, and storytelling that speaks to family values.

How do you balance the demand for premium, paid content while ensuring continued user engagement in a price-sensitive market like India?

We at ZEE5 balance the demand for premium paid content by offering flexible subscription plans, regional content, and high-quality originals while ensuring affordability and engagement. A consumer-first approach drives ZEE5’s strategy, providing monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription plans with discounts and festive offers to make premium content accessible. The platform has successfully attracted millions of subscribers by providing value-driven content across multiple languages, catering to both metro and non-metro audiences.

Regional content is a key differentiator, contributing significantly to ZEE5’s growth. With 40% of viewership coming from tier-two and three cities and 50% of total consumption driven by non-Hindi languages, ZEE5 has strategically expanded its Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Marathi, and Kannada content slate​. This focus ensures deeper audience penetration and caters to the growing demand for localised storytelling.

We work actively towards ensuring that ZEE5 remains a leading choice in India’s competitive OTT market while balancing affordability, engagement, and premium content offerings.

From a marketing perspective, what kind of content is driving the highest conversion rates for SVOD subscriptions? Are regional and hyper-localised stories playing a bigger role?



Regional and hyper-localised content continues to be a major driver of high SVOD conversion rates for ZEE5. Currently, non-Hindi content accounts for 50% of total consumption, with Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Kannada, and Marathi leading the way​. Culturally rooted narratives and real, relatable stories resonate deeply with audiences. Titles like Abar Proloy (Bangla), Ayali (Tamil), Puli Meka (Telugu), Chhotolok (Bangla), and Vilangu (Tamil) have not only garnered widespread engagement but also played a significant role in subscriber growth​​.

Additionally, the Hindi original Mrs., a compelling and relatable story, gained strong traction among North Indian audiences, reinforcing the importance of emotionally engaging narratives that connect with regional sensibilities​. ZEE5’s marketing strategy is tailored to highlight the cultural authenticity of its regional content. By continuing to invest in hyper-local storytelling and aligning marketing campaigns to regional preferences, ZEE5 ensures sustained audience engagement and strong subscription growth, solidifying its position as India’s leading home-grown OTT platform.

The rise of Connected TV (CTV) is reshaping how audiences consume content and how advertisers reach viewers. How is ZEE5 leveraging CTV to enhance audience engagement, and what do you see as its long-term impact on the SVOD industry’s marketing landscape?



The rise of Connected TV is reshaping how audiences consume content, with 75% of our paid subscribers now engaging with ZEE5 on large screens. This shift has influenced our content and marketing strategies, leading us to invest in originals, blockbuster films, and marquee live events optimised for CTV viewing. We have also strengthened partnerships within the smart TV ecosystem to enhance content discoverability while leveraging CTV advertising for targeted, immersive brand integrations.

What major trends do you see driving the growth of the SVOD market this year, and how is ZEE5 adapting its marketing strategy to capitalise on these trends?

As the SVOD market continues to evolve, major trends such as increasing regional content consumption, AI-driven personalisation, growing demand for family-friendly entertainment, and the expansion of CTV viewership are shaping the industry. ZEE5 is strategically aligned with these shifts, investing in high-quality regional storytelling, enhancing AI-driven user experiences, and developing premium content that appeals to a broad demographic.



The consolidation of major players in the OTT space reflects the increasing competition and evolving consumer preferences in India’s digital entertainment landscape. At ZEE5, we see this as an opportunity to differentiate ourselves through hyperlocal storytelling, premium originals, and a strong regional content portfolio. Our focus remains on catering to diverse linguistic demographics while ensuring high-quality production values.

Consumer expectations are shifting towards value-driven subscriptions, seamless user experiences, and exclusive content offerings. To stay ahead, we are doubling down on data-driven insights to personalise user journeys, expanding our partnerships to enhance content diversity, and optimising our pricing strategies to ensure affordability while delivering premium entertainment. Ultimately, our goal is to remain a go-to destination for Indian audiences by offering a compelling mix of regional, Hindi and global content tailored to their viewing preferences.

The recent merger between JioCinema and Hotstar into JioHotstar marks a notable consolidation in the OTT space, raising questions about competitive dynamics. In light of that, what changes in consumer expectations or competitive pressures have you observed, and how might these developments influence ZEE5’s future marketing and content strategies?



At ZEE5, our strategies are driven by a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences. We focus on what the audience wants rather than being guided by competitive movements, because in an industry as dynamic as ours, developments keep happening. Our approach is rooted in hyperlocal storytelling, premium originals, and a strong regional content portfolio, catering to diverse linguistic demographics with high-quality production values.

Consumer expectations are shifting towards value-driven subscriptions, seamless user experiences, and exclusive content offerings. To stay ahead, we are doubling down on data-driven insights to personalise user journeys, expanding our partnerships to enhance content diversity, and optimising our pricing strategies to ensure affordability while delivering premium entertainment.

By staying attuned to evolving audience preferences and consistently innovating, our goal is to remain a go-to destination for Indian audiences with a compelling mix of regional, Hindi and global content tailored to their viewing habits.



Looking ahead, what do you identify as the key marketing challenges for ZEE5 in the coming years, and what strategic adjustments are you considering to address these challenges in an increasingly consolidated OTT landscape?

Innovation is key to our strategy. As technology advances, AI-driven personalisation and enhanced user experiences will play a crucial role in content discovery. Our endeavour is to stay ahead of the curve by leveraging AI and predictive analytics to ensure audiences find exactly what they are looking for. We are also refining our UI/UX and strengthening partnerships with telecom providers and device manufacturers to enhance accessibility and engagement.

As the OTT landscape evolves, ZEE5 remains agile and consumer-centric, continuously optimising our content and marketing strategies. By blending regional storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to lead the industry and set new benchmarks for streaming excellence.