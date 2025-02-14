Inside FNP’s Valentine's strategy: Personalisation, storytelling & digital-first approach

In a market saturated with gifting options, standing out requires more than just a wide selection — it requires storytelling that feels real and resonates with consumers. The gifting industry in India, valued at USD 75.16 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 92.32 billion by 2030, sees intense competition, especially around Valentine’s Day. Yet, what truly connects consumers to a brand is the ability to evoke emotions through authentic, relatable narratives.

Over the years, online gifting brand FNP has learned that campaigns rooted in everyday moments of love create a stronger impact than grand, generic gestures. Avi Kumar, CMO of FNP, explains, “This year, our approach builds on that insight while keeping the focus on grand, thoughtful expressions of love. Whether it’s a luxurious personalised gift, a surprise that goes beyond expectations, or an experience that turns a simple moment into something extraordinary, we are emphasising gifts that make love feel bigger, more special, and truly unforgettable.”

Avi Kumar

Valentine’s Week brings strong demand across multiple categories, with consumer spending reflecting a blend of romance and evolving gifting trends. Flowers and chocolates remain the most popular choices, but gender-neutral gifting is also gaining traction, particularly among younger consumers. “FNP has a varied range that includes personalised keepsakes, luxury hampers, and plant collections, appealing to a broader audience,” Kumar notes.

To engage with this evolving audience, the brand has adopted a multi-channel strategy, ensuring visibility across digital, social, and influencer-led campaigns. Recognising the diverse expressions of love, it has collaborated with influencers to highlight self-love and inclusivity.

Influencer Anmol Dua, for instance, encouraged the idea of gifting oneself beyond just romantic relationships and celebrating the occasion with her ‘Galentines’, while influencer Jinal Jain surprised her husband with a thoughtful treasure hunt featuring a collection of meaningful gifts.

“Influencer collaborations work best when the content feels authentic rather than overly scripted—a genuine gifting moment always outperforms a staged promotion,” says Kumar.

The brand also interviewed couples to share real-life love stories and moments, emphasising heartfelt gifting moments.

At the core of this strategy is the campaign ‘Make It Special,’ which aims to elevate love beyond the ordinary. “Love is evolving, and so is the way we celebrate it. ‘Make It Special’ embraces both tradition and modern expressions of love, ensuring our storytelling feels authentic and inclusive. The goal is simple: to celebrate love in all its forms, without boundaries,” Kumar explains.

Digital-first approach to woo the youth

While the brand ensures early engagement with pre-Valentine’s promotions to help customers find the gifts well in advance, it also aligns its marketing with the thematic days of Valentine’s Week, featuring roses, premium gifts as February 14 approaches, and a continued emphasis on friendships, self-love, and family love.

The extended celebration allows FNP to build momentum through interactive campaigns, influencer storytelling, and immersive brand experiences.

Kumar believes that this ensures the brand remains top-of-mind not just for couples but for anyone looking to celebrate love in a meaningful way.

“Short-form video is a key driver, with bite-sized, high-energy reels showcasing premium gifts, creative unboxings, and ‘POV’ storytelling,” Kumar highlights.

Content in short video format tends to appeal to the younger audiences. According to Kumar, appealing to the generation requires content that is visually striking, emotionally resonant and effortlessly shareable.

For FNP, relatable, snackable formats tend to work with quirky gifting dilemmas, heartfelt storytelling, and grand romantic gestures that inspire action.

“Minimal, high-aesthetic visuals with clear CTAs drive conversions, while interactive content like polls, quizzes, and “This or That” formats keep engagement high.”

Keeping with this digital-first approach, FNP launched the #PyaarAisaKaro trend, a billboard campaign that has gained traction.

The words, “Pyaar aisa karo, voh kahe fool, tum suno phool” carried a poetic play on language, telling people to love so deeply that when someone calls them a fool, they hear phool (flower) instead.

In 48 hours, 165 brands including Snitch, Simpl, Tata Play Binge, CashKaro, Pizza Hut, and The Body Shop joined the conversation. Each brand infused the phrase with its personality, tapping into wordplay and emotion to engage the audience.

However, the brand is mindful of what doesn’t work in Valentine’s Day marketing. “Overly promotional, hard-sell content that lacks an emotional hook doesn’t resonate. In a season driven by feelings, subtlety and storytelling win over direct product pushes. Native, conversational content that blends seamlessly into the feed is where engagement peaks,” Kumar emphasises.

Driving consumer loyalty through Q-commerce & AI

That's not all. As convenience becomes a key differentiator, FNP’s 30-minute delivery service has played a role in enhancing the customer experience.

Kumar says that its 30-minute delivery service across multiple cities ensures that customers can celebrate spontaneous moments. Whether it’s through its platform, quick commerce tie-ups, or retail stores, it helps ensure accessibility across every touchpoint.

“Being where the customer is has always been our strength. This approach not only drives customer loyalty but also reinforces FNP as the go-to brand for gifting—whenever and wherever it’s needed,” Kumar shares the reasoning.

Beyond these strategies, the brand has collaborated with brands like Giva, Simpl, and Aliens Tattoo for giveaways, further amplifying its Valentine’s outreach.

AI-driven personalisation has also refined the brand’s marketing strategy. By leveraging browsing behaviour and real-time trends, FNP curates recommendations tailored to individual customers, leading to increased basket value and repeat purchases, as per Kumar.

Interestingly, reports suggest that despite revenue growth, FNP’s advertising expenses decreased by 12.3% in FY24. For Valentine’s Day, it prioritises a balanced mix of digital, social, influencer collaborations, and experiential activations to ensure maximum visibility and impact. Kumar explains that when it comes to the ad spends, “The focus is not on how much we spend, but on how effectively we connect with consumers and strengthen FNP’s leadership in the gifting space.”

In an industry where competition is fierce, FNP reaches out to its consumers through experiences that make love feel extraordinary. By blending storytelling, personalisation, and convenience, the brand aims to build on an authentic, relatable narrative, ensuring that every gesture of love, big or small, is truly special.