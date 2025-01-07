Britannia leads biscuit category with a 38% share of ad volumes in FY2024: report

The biscuit industry in India has shown dynamic advertising trends across TV and digital platforms during FY2023 and FY2024, as revealed by a recent analysis conducted by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research.

Television remained a robust medium for biscuit advertising, witnessing a 7% growth in ad volumes during FY2024 compared to FY2023. Britannia Industries led the TV advertising domain, commanding a 38% share of ad volumes, followed by Cadbury India (22%), ITC (20%), Parle Biscuits (7%), and Sona Biscuits (3%). These top advertisers collectively contributed to over 90% of TV ad volumes in the biscuit category.

Conversely, the digital advertising landscape experienced a 16% decline in ad insertions for the biscuit category in FY2024 compared to FY2023. Despite this downturn, Britannia Industries continued to dominate with a significant 44% share of digital ad insertions. ITC and Cadbury India secured the second and third positions with 23% and 20% shares, respectively. Parle Biscuits and Azcco Global Venture rounded off the top five advertisers.

On TV, Cadbury's Oreo emerged as the leading brand, capturing a 10% share of ad volumes, followed by Cadbury's Chocobakes Cookies (7%), Britannia 50-50 Gol Maal (6%), Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco Fills (6%), and Britannia Good Day Biscuits (5%). The remaining 65% of the share was distributed among over 100 other brands.

In the digital space, Cadbury's Oreo retained its top spot with a 20% share of ad insertions, tying with Britannia Nutri Choice Seeds. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco Fills (15%), Britannia Jim Jam Pops (9%), and Parle G (8%) were also prominent players.

The biscuit category's overall performance across platforms highlights distinct consumer engagement strategies. TV continues to grow as a stronghold for brands looking to maximise reach, while digital strategies may require re-evaluation to reverse the declining trend. The dominance of a few key players, particularly Britannia and Cadburys, showcases their ability to leverage both traditional and digital advertising platforms.

Read the report here: