CTV adds 35 million viewers in India; 23% now digital-only: Report

India’s media consumption is witnessing a major shift, with Connected TV (CTV) adoption growing rapidly and nearly one in four Indians now relying solely on digital platforms for content, according to the newly launched Media Compass 2025 report by Kantar.

The report, based on a rolling annual sample of 87,000 consumers and quarterly reporting, aims to provide a 360-degree view of Indian media habits across television, digital, and print. It arrives in the context of a fragmented media landscape, where planners and marketers have had limited access to comprehensive audience insights for over five years.

“To bridge this critical gap, Kantar India announces the launch of Media Compass, a groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind report offering an unparalleled 360-degree view of Indian consumers’ media consumption across TV, print and digital platforms,” the company stated.

Key findings

CTV sees 35 million new viewers : While 58% of Indians continue to watch linear TV monthly, CTV has added 35 million incremental viewers, emerging as a high-value medium for advertisers.

Digital-only audience reaches 23% : Roughly a quarter of India’s population now consumes only digital content, bypassing linear TV entirely. This group is heavily represented by younger, rural, and male viewers.

Shift in age-based preferences : Audiences aged 15–34 favour digital (55%), OTT (55%), and social media (57%), while those aged 45 and above remain more aligned with linear TV, which retains a 44% share among that age group.

Gender and media usage : While linear TV viewership is gender-balanced, both digital-only and CTV audiences skew 57% male, underscoring a gender disparity in digital access and engagement.

Rural engagement grows : Contrary to previous assumptions, rural India shows strong media activity, with 74% of digital-only users and 75% of linear TV viewers residing in rural areas. CTV is no longer limited to urban households, reaching audiences across geographies.

Diverging socio-economic patterns: Lower socio-economic groups (NCCS C/D/E) are more likely to be digital-only, signalling the role of digital in democratising media access. CTV, however, continues to attract a more affluent audience, with incremental viewers concentrated in NCCS A.

Kantar highlights the growing gap between traditional media planning practices and current consumer behaviour.

“In today’s fragmented and fast-evolving media landscape, brands are under pressure to make every media rupee count. Yet, most decisions are still being made using outdated or incomplete data, leading to suboptimal media planning and missed connections with consumers,” said Puneet Avasthi, Director, Specialist Businesses, Insights Division – South Asia, Kantar.

“Media Compass 2025 aims to correct this and equip advertisers with timely, in-depth insights across platforms, enabling smarter media planning, stronger audience engagement and sharper targeting for maximum impact,” he added.

The report positions itself as a tool for brands, agencies, and media owners to navigate India’s shifting consumption habits with data-backed precision.