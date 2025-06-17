Celebrity endorsements during the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) accounted for a smaller share of total advertising volumes compared to the previous season, according to a new report by TAM Sports. The report, based on commercial ad volumes during all live matches (excluding pre-, mid-, and post-match segments), indicates a 13% decline in the share of celebrity-endorsed ads from IPL 17 to IPL 18.

In IPL 18, the ratio of celebrity to non-celebrity endorsed ads was recorded at 53:47, down from 59:41 during IPL 17. This suggests a strategic shift among advertisers towards more diverse endorsement strategies, with less reliance on high-profile personalities.

Film actors continued to lead in brand endorsements, accounting for 50% of all celebrity-endorsed ad volumes, followed by sports personalities at 32%. Together, these two groups comprised more than 80% of celebrity-led advertising content.

Top endorsers and professions

Shahrukh Khan emerged once again as the most prominent celebrity endorser, securing an 8% share of ad volumes during IPL 18, down from 13% in IPL 17. He was followed by Ananya Panday (7%), Laksh Lalwani (6%), MS Dhoni (5%), and Ajay Devgn (5%).

Among sports celebrities, MS Dhoni led the rankings with a 17.3% share of sports-related celebrity ad volumes in IPL 18. Other top sports figures included Rohit Sharma (13.6%), Suryakumar Yadav (9.5%), Yashasvi Jaiswal (6.4%), and Mohammed Siraj (6.4%).

Despite this, the total number of celebrities featured in advertisements declined, with over 60 celebrities appearing in IPL 18, compared to 75 in IPL 17. The number of sports celebrities also fell from more than 35 in IPL 17 to around 15 in IPL 18.

Sectors and advertisers

Two of the top five product categories endorsed by celebrities during IPL 18 were from the food and beverage sector. The most featured categories included:

E-commerce (Gaming)

Pan Masala

Biscuits

Corporate Financial Institutions

Paints

Top advertisers using celebrity endorsements included Sporta Technologies, Parle Biscuits, Vishnu Packaging, Playgames 24x7, and RSH Global. These five advertisers alone accounted for over 53% of the total ad volume involving celebrities.

The data indicates that while celebrities continue to play a key role in IPL advertising, their share is gradually reducing as advertisers explore more diverse strategies. The strong presence of digital-first categories such as gaming, along with traditional staples like F&B and financial services, underscores the evolving nature of IPL advertising and the increasing importance of cost-efficiency and target-specific messaging.