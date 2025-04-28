Harnessing CTV for performance and brand building: Insights from Smadex

Connected TV (CTV) is transforming how marketers approach digital advertising and is no longer just a buzzword. It's a crucial tool for performance marketers since it provides unmatched targeting accuracy and quantifiable outcomes that traditional TV cannot match. To assist marketers in realizing CTV's full potential, Smadex, in partnership with Nexxen and AppsFlyer, has produced an extensive guide that provides practical insights into how CTV is developing into a performance-driven powerhouse.

The way advertisers approach the media mix is being drastically altered by CTV, which includes anything from smart TVs to traditional TVs connected to game consoles or streaming services like Roku. As streaming services grow, CTV provides on-demand entertainment that transcends the constraints of traditional TV's pre-scheduled programming, allowing advertisers to reach consumers right in their living rooms. As Smadex's guide highlights, CTV is not just a viewing experience but also a powerful marketing tool that facilitates data-driven decisions and accurate targeting.

Moreover, the key advantage of CTV lies in its measurability. As Yair Kahan, Director, Partner Development at AppsFlyer, explains, "Performance marketers are increasingly using CTV to drive stronger user retention and long-term value," underscoring that the impact of CTV goes beyond just brand awareness. With the capacity to target particular demographics, examine viewer behavior, and monitor actual KPIs like cost-per-install (CPI) and return on ad spend (ROAS), advertisers can now assess success with far more precision than was previously possible with traditional TV.

Additionally, the guide makes it clear how important it is to comprehend the distinction between CTV and OTT (Over-The-Top) material. The term ‘OTT’ relates to the distribution of content, whereas ‘CTV’ is defined by the device being used. Consider it this way: not all OTT is CTV, but all CTV is OTT. This differentiation is essential for marketers navigating a landscape where platform boundaries are becoming increasingly unclear.

CTV provides more than simply impressions and clicks in terms of measurement. Pompika Gautam, Smadex’s Sales Director for India, elaborates on this capability: "With the help of Smadex, advertisers can trace the complete user journey from the initial touch to the final conversion by using multi-touch attribution models and complex metrics." Through the integration of solutions such as AppsFlyer's attribution capabilities, marketers may have a thorough understanding of the performance of their CTV campaigns and make better decisions going forward.

Brands like Papaya are already utilising CTV to target people successfully and produce quantifiable, real-world success stories. These case studies demonstrate how CTV may function at all phases of the funnel, from user acquisition to retention, demonstrating that it is now a performance channel that can spur growth rather than merely being a tool for raising awareness.

Marketers must move beyond traditional TV and embrace the potential of this quickly changing platform as CTV's significance only grows. From standards for measurement to marketing tactics that yield tangible outcomes, Smadex's handbook offers all the information required to fully realize CTV's potential.

