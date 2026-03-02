February 2026 gave us Punch, a Super Bowl statement, and an AI summit that went global

February, being the shortest month, did not feel like it for the chronically online on social media. We all had too many trends to keep track of, too many pop culture happenings to look over and keeping ourselves updated with the information overload was quite a task.

From a baby monkey in Japan to a global AI summit in New Delhi, the Super Bowl halftime show to cricket at the T20 World Cup, the month moved fast and rarely paused.

Here is a look at everything that defined February 2026.

The baby Punch

It started, as most trends do, with an image/video that was hard to ignore. Punch, a Japanese macaque born at Ichikawa zoo last July, was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. The zookeepers gave him a stuffed orangutan toy to hold on to. That video made its way online, and the rest followed quickly.

People watched, shared, and within days, Punch was a global story. Enough people, apparently (overexaggeration), considered booking flights to Japan to visit him that the zoo had to save him from the bullies in the zoo. Brands, as they tend to do when the internet settles on something, followed close behind.

Alysa Liu’s and Zara Larsson’s ‘Boots’

Till January 2026, I wasn’t a figure skating fan, but 20-year-old Alysa Liu performing to Zara Larsson’s ‘Boots’ made me a fan of her performance, and now I suddenly want to attend the next Winter Olympics figure skating tournament.

Liu is a double Olympic gold medallist, a World Champion, and a psychology student at UCLA. All of this, and she decides to walk away from skating at a point when most people would have told her to keep going.

She stopped. Not for a season. Not for a press-friendly break. She admitted she had grown to hate skating at the Olympics. Burnout had caught up with her, and she was clear about it. In between, Liu climbed to Everest Base Camp, went to college, took photographs, and returned to skating only when a friend suggested it casually on a ski trip.

When she came back, she chose her music, her costumes, and her approach. Less than a year after returning, she won the women's singles title at the World Figure Skating Championships, the first American to do so since 2006, the year she was born.

She is loved and went viral because people could relate to her journey and her mindset after making a comeback. She chose to be herself instead of letting others decide for her, something many people wish they had the courage to do. That confidence and self-belief clearly show in the joy on her face during her performances.

Her performance set to Zara Larsson's Boots drew 1.7 million likes on Instagram within five days. Social media settled on the phrase ‘Alysa Liu core’ to describe the unbothered, self-directed energy she brought back with her.

Bad Bunny and the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LX averaged 125.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. The halftime show peaked higher, at 128.2 million, making it the single most-watched moment of the night. But the numbers were secondary to the conversation that followed.

A Puerto Rican artist performing entirely in Spanish at the American sports broadcasting stage was a statement before a single note was played.

For Latin American communities across the United States, it felt long overdue. For others, it was uncomfortable. The conversation around his selection carried an undercurrent that has followed Latin artists in American mainstream spaces for years, whether Spanish-language culture belongs at the centre of American entertainment, or only at its edges.

Bad Bunny did not sidestep any of it. The set included dancers dressed as labourers in straw hats, a recreation of Brooklyn's Caribbean Social Club Toñita's, and a closing screen message that read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

Image credit: Apple Music

In the political climate surrounding immigration and discrimination against Latin American communities in the United States, nothing about it reads as accidental. Mixed reactions followed almost immediately.

The 'first in my bloodline' posts

It began with a travel post. A woman, a solo trip, a caption that read: "First in my bloodline to travel without a husband." Within days, the format had spread.

first in the bloodline to travel without husband. pic.twitter.com/2iXAaqcC35 — sith (@veyyaaahh) February 11, 2026

Women across the world posted their own versions. The thread running through all of them was the same: these were firsts that should not have been firsts, but were.

The trend resonated because it was not only speaking to women in the most conservative contexts. It was also speaking to the woman in a metro city with her own salary and a midnight curfew at 25. The woman with a degree who is told that her real life begins after marriage. The trend was less about individual achievement and more about how late certain freedoms had arrived.

The trend was fuelled when Grammy-winning artist SZA, at an event in India, asked the crowd, "Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?" and encouraged everyone to chant along. The internet reacted immediately, and someone connected the two moments directly: "First in my bloodline to hear 'Can I get a Shiv Shambhu.'" Brands followed soon enough with their take.

Valentine’s week

February has long been associated with Valentine's Day, but in recent years, brands have stretched that association across the entire month, treating February as a sustained opportunity rather than a single-day event.

This year was no different. Campaigns appeared across OOH, social media, and retail, covering not just romantic couples but also friendships and family relationships. Brands made efforts to move away from the traditional couple-centric framing and acknowledge that not everyone marking the day was in a romantic relationship.

On one side, there was the humorous approach, to mock the single community for not having a Valentine's partner to celebrate the day with, while another was the anti valentine calender.

Several brands ran activations in public spaces where people could leave messages, create personalised content, or simply participate in something that felt less like advertising and more like a cultural moment.

AI Impact Summit

New Delhi hosted the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20, under the IndiaAI Mission, organised by the Indian government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It was the first summit in the series to be held in a Global South nation.

Delegations came from more than 80 countries, including around 20 heads of state. Global AI leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, Mistral AI's Arthur Mensch, and Palo Alto Networks' Nikesh Arora, were all present.

The investment announcements were significant. Reliance Industries announced a plan to invest $110 billion over seven years to build India's sovereign AI infrastructure, covering data centres and a nationwide edge compute network.

Tata Group entered a strategic partnership with OpenAI, with Tata Consultancy Services set to build AI infrastructure with 100-megawatt capacity.

Google committed $15 billion toward AI infrastructure in India, including a full-stack AI hub with gigawatt-scale computing capacity.

The summit, however, also produced one of India’s more uncomfortable moments. Galgotias University, based in Greater Noida, displayed a robotic dog at their pavilion.

Image credit: Deccan Herald

A professor of communications from the university told the media that the robot, which she called ‘Orion,’ had been developed by the institution's own centres of excellence.

It emerged quickly online that the robot was similar to Unitree Go2, manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics. Reports suggested that the robot was purchased from the original manufacturer available online. The university was asked to vacate the pavilion and did so.

It later said the professor had been ‘ill-informed’ and was not authorised to speak to the media. The moment spread rapidly on social media and became one of the more discussed incidents from the event.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

February brought India's T20 World Cup campaign into focus, along with the tensions, performances, and results that came with it.

The India-Pakistan match produced what the fixture almost always produces: noise well beyond the boundary. India won, and that became the talking point brands and fans alike reached for. Social media moved quickly, and brand creatives followed within the hour.

India then faced South Africa, and the result did not go their way. The Proteas won by nine wickets, a margin that was hard to argue with, and the result put India's progression to the knockouts in question.

The recovery came against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 27. India posted the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Abhishek Sharma scored his maiden World Cup fifty.

India now faces West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The equation is simple: win and qualify for the semi-finals. A washout, with no reserve day, would send West Indies through on net run rate instead. The forecast, for now, shows no rain in Kolkata.

February ends with India one match away from the knockouts, and the month ends the way it began, with something to watch.