Social commerce now drives 10% of Myntra’s revenue, says Sunder Balasubramanian

When Myntra launched its Ultimate Glam Clan program in September 2024, it managed to recruit one million shopper-creators by June 2025. 14 months later, that number stands at 3.5 million, and social commerce now accounts for 10% of Myntra's total revenue, marking a 50% increase in contribution over just the past four months.

"Social commerce has emerged as a strong growth engine for Myntra, now contributing over 10% of the platform's revenue and reshaping how India discovers fashion," said Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra. "With millions of creators fueling this movement, we're building an ecosystem where inspiration and commerce co-exist seamlessly."

The numbers signal a shift in how India shops for fashion online. One in five Myntra users now engages with social commerce content, and when they do, their likelihood of making a purchase jumps by 25-28% compared to catalogue browsing. This has translated into business impact.

According to Myntra's internal data, 2.5 million creators currently influence social commerce in India's lifestyle space, driving approximately $300 billion in gross merchandise value.

At the roundtable, Balasubramanian noted that 70% shoppers now rely on influencer content at some stage of their purchase journey, whether for brand awareness, product consideration, or usage guidance. Myntra's strategy has been to collapse the gap between where consumers discover trends and where they shop for them.

Conversion rate increases by 25%

Myntra's creator ecosystem operates across three channels. The Ultimate Glam Clan turns every shopper into a potential content creator, allowing users to upload image and video reviews of their purchases. When another user clicks on that content and completes a transaction, the creator earns a commission. The model removes barriers to influencer marketing. No minimum follower count, no production budget, just content tied to sales performance.

The demographic composition reveals why the program has scaled. 66% of Ultimate Glam Clan participants are Gen Z, a cohort that both consumes and creates video content. The pace of signups is only accelerating.

“Gen Z is digitally forward. They naturally embrace video content, both consuming and creating it, with a high degree of customisation. The first million took about eight to nine months, the second took six months, and the most recent million just three months,” he noted.

The second pillar involves celebrity-led content through Glamstream, which Myntra launched in July 2025 as a shoppable entertainment platform. Initially featuring 500 hours of content across 4,000 episodes, the offering has since expanded to 3,000 hours. The format ranges from talk shows and reality programming to styling guides and music videos, all integrated with instant purchasing functionality. Figures like Vijay Deverakonda, Tabu, Khushi Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon anchor the programming, though the content mix spans multiple celebrity tiers and creator types.

The third channel operates off-platform through Myntra's affiliate program, which has 160,000 influencers who post about the brand’s products on Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat each month. This network generates nine billion monthly impressions and influences approximately 10% of the platform's overall traffic. Together, these three streams constitute what Myntra now describes as India's largest content commerce ecosystem, with 350,000 monthly active creators shaping purchase decisions.

What’s even more encouraging is the business impact.

Balasubramanian shared, “When users engage with content created by shopper-creators, their conversion rate increases by 25%. This is the gold standard for any business outcome, driving relatability, showcasing apparel or beauty trends on real people.”

In an earlier interview, the CMO emphasised that content quality is key to engaging consumers, especially Gen Z. As long as storytelling is strong and authenticity is intact, they will connect. He noted that Gen Z records a “15% higher watch time on movies and a 30% higher watch time on creator videos compared to other demographics.”

That insight has informed Myntra's content strategy. While the brand experiments with multiple formats, including talk shows, short-form docudramas, podcasts, and reality shows, it has found that longer content, around 15 minutes in duration, is emerging as the sweet spot for both attention and purchase intent.

Still, format preferences vary by audience segment. Gen Z users gravitate toward 30-second clips, while millennials engage more with 60-second-plus videos.

Non-metro markets gaining traction

Geography reveals another dimension of Myntra's social commerce traction.

The platform has also observed regional variations. He shared that 56% of views in Chandigarh skew toward celebrity-led content, while in Mizoram, 18% of consumption is user-generated content. In Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, Gen Z accounts for 66% of viewership.

75% of engagement with creator content now comes from non-metro markets, compared to 25% from metros. This distribution matters for reach and business strategy. Content created by local voices helps Myntra showcase fashion trends in contexts that resonate beyond India's largest cities, unlocking what the brand calls access and premiumisation in Tier II and Tier III markets.

Myntra’s performance-based model pays creators only when their content drives sales, enabling scalable creator partnerships without fixed marketing budgets. Given that social commerce doubled its share of platform revenue over the past year, marketing allocation has grown.

Reports indicate that Myntra increased its advertising and promotional spending by 25% to Rs. 2,105.3 crore in FY25, coinciding with a 28% rise in advertising income to Rs. 914.5 crore.

This approach contrasts with influencer marketing, where brands pay for posts regardless of performance. Earlier, Myntra's influencer partnerships were transactional, compensating creators for visibility without attribution to sales. That began shifting as the platform built out its affiliate infrastructure, engaging over 20,000 creators monthly on a commission basis. The Ultimate Glam Clan program extended that logic to the entire shopper base.

"The success of GlamStream and the growing creator community reflect this shift from transactional shopping to experience-led engagement," Balasubramanian says. "As we scale further, our aim is to make every shopper a creator too, making the shopping journey more personal, inclusive and culturally connected."

Myntra's 2026 roadmap

The upcoming Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025, scheduled for later this month, reflects the brand's plans for the creator economy. The event will convene 3,000 creators, 5,000 customers, and 30 partner brands, including Ralph Lauren, TirTir, Skin1004, OPI, Dermaco, and Belkin. Performances by Himesh Reshammiya, Shalmali Kholgade, and other artists are planned, alongside fashion shows and brand activations. This marks the first time Myntra has opened its annual creator event to consumers.

Looking ahead to 2026, the brand aims to triple its creator base and double social commerce's contribution to platform revenue. It projects that India's online fashion and lifestyle market will reach $40 billion to $45 billion by 2028, and sees an opportunity to expand the country's lifestyle e-commerce creator base from 2.5 million to 10 million. Achieving that would require sustained growth not just in creator affiliations but in the infrastructure that supports content creation, distribution, and monetisation.

For now, the numbers speak. Social commerce has moved from pilot to revenue driver in less than two years. What began as an experiment in user-generated content has evolved into a multi-channel ecosystem that influences one-tenth of Myntra's business. As the platform scales toward its 2026 targets, the question is no longer whether social commerce works for fashion e-commerce in India, but how far it can go.