Social Throwback 2025: LinkedIn creator monetisation, AI features and new metrics

Throughout 2025, LinkedIn implemented a substantial number of platform changes spanning content creation, advertising, and user engagement tools.

The professional networking site introduced enhancements across multiple areas, including expanded video capabilities, new analytics metrics, and AI-powered features for job searching and hiring. The platform also added casual elements, like in-app games and celebration animations, while simultaneously developing business-focused tools such as Reserved Ads and company intelligence APIs. Creator monetisation received attention through the BrandLink program expansion, and verification processes were refined throughout the year.

The updates ranged from minor interface additions, like comment impression counts, to feature rollouts such as conversational AI search.

Below is a chronological breakdown of LinkedIn's feature releases and platform modifications from January through December 2025.

January 2025

LinkedIn updated the requirements for its Top Voice badge program. Users who earn a Top Voice badge were then rewarded for a default period of six months.

Announced updates to its advertising attribution models, aiming to provide more accurate insights into ad performance by moving away from traditional, assumption-based methodologies.

The professional networking platform announced testing a new news banner feature in India to highlight timely news and developments relevant to users’ industries.

February 2025

LinkedIn is expanding full-screen vertical video to desktops, testing larger mobile video displays, adding creator follow tools, improving video discovery and analytics, and offering free nano-courses to boost video creation.

The platform introduced the ability to view comment impressions. Users can now see how many impressions their comments receive on both their own posts and other users' posts.

The platform added two new metrics for newsletters: email sends and email open rate. These metrics help newsletter creators better understand their audience engagement.

Added another way to measure the impact of your contributions in the app, with some users now able to see impression counts on their comments beneath LinkedIn posts.

March 2025

LinkedIn released a guide showing users how to run live events via Zoom. This feature allows users to link their Zoom account directly to LinkedIn for seamless live event hosting.

The platform launched a new in-app game called Zip, which tests users' problem-solving skills.

Expanded AI-powered targeting with predictive analysis, which utilised AI modeling to build audience profiles for you, based on a combination of your own data and LinkedIn’s insights.

It added Calendly integration for premium users. This feature allows users to add a Calendly link to their LinkedIn profile, making it easier for others to book meetings with them.

April 2025

Tested a new video trends feature that will encourage members to add their own video responses to trending topics in the app.

Added new features to Premium Company Pages, which had been in testing for about a year. One notable feature allows pages to invite followers of similar pages to check out their profile.

Added an update that lets users who have verified their identity on LinkedIn integrate that verification into other external sites and platforms, including Adobe.

Launched a Create on LinkedIn mini-site, which included a range of posting tips, best practices, examples and more.

Expanded its top-of-feed news banner to more regions, as it looks to drive more topical engagement within the app.

Provided new insights into take-up of its business subscription option, along with the latest elements that it’s added to the product to enhance its paid tools.

LinkedIn’s Qualified Leads Optimisation was made available to be used across all Lead Generation campaigns, allowing brands to define what counts as a qualified lead to improve targeting.

Enabled the use of the user's real name when listed as a secondary title, when going through the verification process.

May 2025

The platform expanded its creator monetization program BrandLink, formerly named Wire. Creators can now place their video ads alongside premium publisher content.

Updated its post embedding process, allowing users to embed standalone videos without including the full post on their websites.

Introduced an AI-powered job search feature that let users describe their ideal role in simple terms, which the platform then matched to available jobs.

LinkedIn added new post analytics that show the number of profile views and followers a post generates.

June 2025

LinkedIn introduced First Impression Ads and Reserved Ads to give brands guaranteed top placement in users’ feeds, alongside upgrades to its CTV ads, which it says are over four times more effective than linear TV for B2B reach.

LinkedIn introduced video covers for articles and newsletters. Some users now have the option to upload a video as a cover for their article or newsletter content.

Announced a new integration with Adobe Express, which will enable you to create video content using Adobe’s extensive array of creation tools.

July 2025

No new features or updates were announced during this month.

August 2025

LinkedIn opened newsletter creation to all users on the platform. Previously, this feature had been limited to select users.

The platform released 16 new celebration animations. Users can select these animations when posting updates about new jobs, projects, milestones, or anniversaries.

LinkedIn launched a mini Sudoku game that users can play within the app.

Introduced a new notification system that alerts users when their posts drive profile viewers or new followers.

The platform announced it may reduce the visibility of comments made by automation tools.

LinkedIn expanded its BrandLink Ad offering by launching Shows by LinkedIn.

September 2025

Announced its AI-powered hiring assistant, initially launched in a limited rollout last year, to be made available worldwide in English by the end of September to support recruiters in hiring.

Added two new engagement metrics: saves and sends. These metrics help users understand how their content is being shared and saved by their audience.

Expanded access to company page checkmarks verification. They may include having meaningful engagement and an established commercial relationship with LinkedIn.

The platform launched the Company Intelligence API, which feeds on-platform data back into CRM tools.

October 2025

Announced that Competitor Analysis will be limited to paying company pages only.

The platform rolled out a connections leader board feature within LinkedIn Games.

The platform expanded its Thought Leader Ads feature. Companies can now sponsor any member's posts that include a LinkedIn event.

November 2025

LinkedIn introduced AI-powered conversational search. Users can now make natural language searches.

The platform added new tools to help users broadcast and promote their events to a larger audience.

December 2025