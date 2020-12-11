Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Tata Tea Gold, Singapore Tourism & more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some in-depth editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Urban Company, Brand Saga of Zee TV , Celebrity Brands: Vikrant Massey, Singapore Tourism content strategy, and many more.

Campaigns

Urban Company launches #WearASmile campaign to humanize face masks across India

While masks keep everyone safe, human emotions get buried behind them. Urban Company’s service professionals will wear smiling face masks as a small step to retain humanity in service interactions. Read more here.

With railway-chai themed campaign, Society Tea promotes instant tea range

Society Tea has released a campaign to celebrate the iconic ‘Chai Chai’ phraseology employed by chaiwallas at railway stations across India. Read more here.

Tata Tea Gold launches new brand communication for West Bengal market

New Tata Tea Gold digital film focusses on celebrating the ‘Bengali way of life’ as a follow up on the brand’s Durga Puja initiative in West Bengal. Read more here.

Chivas India’s latest campaign urges audiences to ‘Enjoy Responsibly’

The campaign titled ‘Celebrate Within’ by Chivas India aims to define the true spirit of celebration and urges consumers to stay safe at home. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: From ‘Yeh Hai Zee TV’ to ‘Aaj Likhenge Kal’ – the classic tale of a master storyteller

Twenty-eight years of India’s first Hindi satellite channel, Zee TV’s advertising journey has been as strategic and novel as its programming over the years. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands – Vikrant Massey – an audience & brands favourite

This week in Celebrity Brands we traverse through the actor, brand & influencer that Vikrant Massey is through the lens of his social media journey. Read more here.

Inside: The Singapore Tourism Board content strategy to nurture post-pandemic travel plans

Social Samosa takes a look at major content partnerships initiated by the Singapore Tourism Board to nudge Indians to keep planning travels for after the pandemic. Read more here.

Scroll Through

#SocialThrowback2020: OTT-Brand integration campaigns that made Content hero in 2020

As we move towards the end of the year, Social Samosa traces the rising trend of brand integration campaigns on OTT platforms – right from content IPs to product integration & content extension. Read more here.

Brands mull over the cost of new Apple AirPods

With kidney-themed jokes, cost comparisons and use of apples as a key element, brand creatives add to the conversations around the new Apple AirPods. Read more here.

The curious case of Monolith brand creatives

As conversations around the disappearing Monolith grew, several brand creatives cropped up online, leveraging the topical trend with unique narratives. Read more here.

Brands convey emotions with Tuada Kutta Tommy creatives

Brands have feelings too, and they’re expressing them by drawing comparisons in the newfangled language of the topical trend Tuada Kutta Tommy. Read more here.

