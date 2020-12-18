Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Zivame, Toyota, & more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some in-depth editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features McDonald’s India EATQUAL campaign, Campaigns that stirred a mix of emotions in an unprecedented year in #SocialThrowback2020, Marks & Spencer Campaigns, and many more.

Campaigns

McDonald’s India unveils EATQUAL packaging for customers with limited upper hand mobility

The brand launched a brand film that showcases how EatQual makes the experience of enjoying McDonald’s burgers easy and delightful for its guests that have limited upper hand mobility. Read more here.

#ThankYouRetailWarriors: Godrej Appliances urges customers to appreciate retail employees

The new campaign by Godrej Appliances thanks the frontline retail employees calling them the unsung heroes of this pandemic, this Retail Employees’ day. Read more here.

Contextual OTT marketing: Bollywood wives turn influencers for luxury products

Premium brands jump in to leverage the recent spike in popularity witnessed by the star influencers of Netflix special Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Read more here.

Nayi Shuruaat: Facebook launches campaign to celebrate small businesses

Wunderman Thompson has made the Nayi Shuruaat film for Facebook and the campaign will run across print, digital, and television. Read more here.

Baggit campaign rallies support for local businesses

In sync with the Vocal for Local narrative, the new Baggit campaign concentrates on how buying Indian products helps in building India. Read more here.

Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani banter makes for new Pepsi ad film

The new Pepsi campaign film works as an announcement for a new limited-edition friendship pack of 600 ml being launched at a reduced price. Read more here.

Zivame collaborates with Aishwarya Mohanraj for standup on T-shirt bras

With Aishwarya Mohanraj, Zivame takes a humorous route to highlight the issues faced by women due to ill-fitted lingerie and bra outlines. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Pond’s Cold Cream – Quintessential winter dose of ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’

Temperatures have dropped, the skin is turning dry, yes it’s that time of the year again. There seems no better time to revisit the Pond’s cold cream advertising journey rejuvenating our skin one ad at a time. Read more here.

Scroll Through

#SocialThrowback2020: Campaigns that stirred a mix of emotions in an unprecedented year

As we prep up to step into 2021 with key learnings from the year that was, here’s a quick recap of the social media campaigns that stuck with you just like the memories of 2020. Read more here.

Marks & Spencer Campaigns adding magic & sparkle to Christmas

Marks & Spencer, the British multinational retailer renders idiosyncratic campaigns each year, that makes the viewers jump around with joy and experience the art of Christmas. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Toyota makes a child’s wish come true in Christmas 2020 campaign

A full CGI spot, the campaign spot released by Toyota for Christmas 2020 features Here for You, an original song by Stacey Walker. Read more here.

#WhopperAndFriends: Burger King UK to amplify local eateries on Instagram

In an effort to help independent restaurants grow their business, Burger King UK is offering them free advertising on their Instagram page. Read more here.

