Social Media News Round Up: LinkedIn Guides & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by FTC issuing a complaint against Facebook and looking at separating WhatsApp & Instagram from Facebook, LinkedIn launching a series of guides, and more.

FTC wants to separate Instagram & WhatsApp from Facebook

The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has sued Facebook, alleging that the company has been illegally maintaining a social networking monopoly through a systematic strategy of anticompetitive conduct, including the acquisition of Instagram & Facebook. Read more here.

Facebook to remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook has announced that it will start removing misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts, in the coming weeks on Facebook & Instagram. Read more here.

#ThisHappened2020: What India engaged with on Twitter

As the world grappled with a global pandemic, India took to Twitter to stay informed, connected, and entertained while talking about their passions, re-discovering interests, and having diverse conversations. Read more here.

YouTube Analytics now auto-highlights key audience moments

To enable creators and publishers with insights into moments of a video that viewers most engage with, the updated audience retention metric automatically spot such moments. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches Read Me, a series of guides with platform insights

‘Read Me’, is intended to enable marketers to effectively achieve their objectives on LinkedIn, through the trio of essential guides. Read more here.

How to use Snapchat’s latest Cartoon Lens

Cartoon Lens lets Snapchatters transform themselves into their own, unique cartoon character in real-time, on Snapchat. Read more here.

WhatsApp launches Carts to introduce shopping on the app

WhatsApp Carts streamline shopping while sending messages to businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store. Read more here.

Tinder Year in Swipe: How Gen Z dated in 2020

In an unprecedented year, Tinder members adapted and got creative about how they connected. As of Match Group’s Q3 earnings, messages and use of the Swipe feature at Tinder are up double-digits versus the end of February. Read more here.

Google Maps launches messaging capabilities

To enable businesses to answer inquires and connect with potential consumers who are interested in the products or services messaging capabilities have been introduced on Google Maps. Read more here.

Facebook expands Brand Collabs Manager to Public Groups

Facebook Groups can now monetize their communities with paid partnerships, promotional posts, and branded content, as the Brand Collabs Manager is now available to eligible Group Admins. Read more here.

Twitter users can now share a tweet directly on Snapchat

With the new integration between Twitter and Snapchat, Twitter users can share Tweets directly to their Snapchat Stories with a few clicks. Read more here.

Pinterest launches new board features to facilitate quarantine-driven projects

The new features launched by Pinterest include Notes To Self and a New Board Toolbar while Board Favourites are currently being tested. Read more here.

63% Bumble daters used everyday life photos for profile pictures in 2020: Data

2020 dating trends released by Bumble indicate that 40% of daters claim to no longer feel confident about how to date successfully. Read more here.

Comments