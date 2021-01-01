Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Christmas Creatives, and more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features holiday season campaigns from Cadbury Choclairs and Doc Morris, Christmas creatives 2020, new Coca Cola advert featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

Christmas creatives 2020 garnish the winter wonderland

Christmas creatives are lighting up social media feeds with festive integrations and jolly cheers to mark the holiday season. Read more here.

Best of 2020: Brands that led the way on Twitter in India

With a few days for 2020 to end, here’s the best of Twitter through the lens of brands, integrations, innovations and interactions. Read more here.

#SocialThrowback2020: Topical Moments that kept trends alive through memes

Social Samosa presents the Year-In-Review of the hottest topical moments that kept brand communications light-hearted during heavy times. Read more here.

Coca-Cola adds zing to its latest campaign with Ranbir Kapoor and retro music

Conceptualized by McCann Group India, Coca-Cola released a new campaign, ‘Turn up your Day’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor dancing to the remixed tunes of ‘Koi Yaha Aaha Naache Naache’ by Usha Uthup. Read more here.

Thums Up builds a post-apocalyptic world for new ad ft. Ranveer Singh & Mahesh Babu

Venturing into the sci-fi-horror genre, the new Thums Up ad attempts to depict that even when people are gone, the production of the beverage shall continue. Read more here.

Cadbury Choclairs ropes in Yashraj Mukhate for Holiday campaign

The #BlastInside campaign by Cadbury Choclairs features Yashraj Mukhate encouraging people to recreate their own version of a Holiday jingle using the Choclairs wrappers. Read more here.

The Doc Morris Holiday Campaign leaves viewers in bursts of tears

Take Care Of Yourself, a holiday spot by Doc Morris depicting an aging protagonist’s prep for the holiday season is leaving viewers in a sense of awe and heavy with endearing emotions. Read more here.

Wakefit.co launches YouTube channel Home Time; releases first original Qawwali track

Wakefit.co aims to build Home Time as a YouTube channel where original content pieces related to the brand will be published in 2021. Read more here.

Chupa Chups launches ‘Fun Ka Booster’ campaign focused on adulting

Chupa Chups aims to liberate the ‘inner kid’ in teens as they go through the stress of ‘adulting’ in their daily lives through the campaign conceptualized by Ogilvy. Read more here.

Ghadi Detergent packets dons mask to promote social distancing

To support and promote the new packaging initiative, Ghadi Detergent has launched a digital campaign film with a father-daughter duo. Read more here.

