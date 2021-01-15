Social Media News Round Up: CAIT requests ban on WhatsApp, LinkedIn updates & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by CAIT requesting a ban on WhatsApp and Facebook due to the new privacy policy and LinkedIn enabling swipe up links for stories. More platforms introduce few updates.

Facebook revamps the ‘Access Your Information’ tool

Upgraded categorisation, search functionality, information about the use of user data and information utilized for personalization on Facebook, and more of such updates are a part of the refurbished Access Your Information tool. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches free learning center called Marketing Labs

LinkedIn Marketing Labs, the on-demand learning centre has curated courses that train advertising professionals for optimum utilization of the available LinkedIn marketing tools. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Hashtag Pages & Bug Fix of Post-Roll Ads

The bug fix for post-roll ads is an important update for monetizing creators on the platform while hashtag pages is a new feature for improved video discovery on YouTube. Read more here.

LinkedIn enables Swipe Up links for Stories

LinkedIn has launched a swipe up feature that redirects viewers to a web link from the Stories tab. The weblinks can be used to show additional content or lead users to purchase gateway. Read more here.

Snapchat reportedly filed a patent for Events

The new feature, Events has been in the testing phase and is being developed since 2019, the patent filing of this feature by Snapchat describes its development and functionality so far. Read more here.

Roy Austin joins Facebook as VP of Civil Rights

Roy Austin has worked with President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, helping develop the Police Data Initiative. Read more here.

CAIT requests ban on WhatsApp & Facebook due to the new Privacy Policy

Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT has written to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for IT & Communication (GOI) strongly objecting the new WhatsApp policy that invades user privacy and shares data with Facebook. Read more here.

Google & Snap reportedly consider investing in Sharechat

The discussion is touted to be in advanced stages, and along with Google and Snap, several of the existing investors such as Twitter are also looking at raising funds for Sharechat. Read more here.

New videos with false claims on YouTube to now receive a strike

The grace period provided by YouTube that was existent after the platform updated its misinformation policy in December has ended and going forward the three strike policy is now in effect. Read more here.

Facebook Workplace introduces Safety Center & improved Live Video experience

Workplace by Facebook launched two new updates subjected to the new ways organisations are opting to operate in the midst of the pandemic. Read more here.

YouTube tests new shopping feature & launches updates for creators

YouTube has launched a significant update in Video Analytics for creators, along with the shopping feature enabling improved product discovery. Read more here.

