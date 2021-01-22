Social Media News Round Up: Facebook improving AI, Twitter’s Birdwatch & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Facebook introduces Dashboard for businesses to handle issues such as suspensions

The ‘Recent Account Issues’ Dashboard is a tool to manage all accounts and asset problems, track their status, and take necessary actions to attain a resolution for the same when needed. Read more here.

Facebook improves AI technology used to generate photo descriptions

Automatic Alternative Text (AAT) that generates photo descriptions for visually impaired users on Facebook can now detect 10x more concepts in a photo and outline more details with the help of AI. Read more here.

Snapchat introduces public view counts for Spotlight

Videos in Spotlight, the in-app platform for user-generated content on Snapchat, now show public view counts overlaid on the video, above the username. Read more here.

Twitter tests Birdwatch, a tool to handle misinformation

Birdwatch, a feature that enables a group of users to provide context on Tweets that may contain misleading information, is currently being developed in the pilot program by Twitter. Read more here.

WhatsApp delays the rollout of new privacy policy

The updated privacy policy was announced to be effective from February 8, but in the light of disapproval by users and growing concerns, WhatsApp has pushed the date to May 15. Read more here.

Twitter launches 2021 Planner for marketing professionals

Twitter has rolled out the 2021 Twitter Planner comprising of tools, tips, and best practices to align business objectives with marketing campaigns. Read more here.

Incomplete or inactive Twitter accounts to now lose their blue verified badge

As Twitter begins enforcing its new verification policy, the platform has put out a set of criteria that a verified account needs to adhere to, for retaining the blu-tick badge. Read more here.

