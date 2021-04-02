Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Fevicol, MakeMyTrip, Vatika & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features FCB India and UNAIDS’s short film on international day for transgender visibility, Fevicol’s social experiment, Vatika’s muscial camapign and more.

Campaigns

MakeMyTrip delivers enchanting travel stories with #MyIndia campaign

To underline the beauty of unheard hidden gems of India, MakeMyTrip collaborated with 22 known Indian travel Instagrammers to encourage everyone to travel and rediscover the unseen, pristine places of India. Read more here.

Fevicol delivers a social distancing reminder through new campaign

To remind consumers about the mandatory social distancing guidelines, Fevicol has launched a new social experiment campaign helmed through a mall activation. Read more here.

FCB India & UNAIDS take the short-film route for International Day for Transgender Visibility

Captivating the insight that gender diversity is not a lifestyle choice but an inherent right of all people and gender stereotypes especially towards LGBTIQ lead to stigma and discrimination, the short film by UNAIDS and FCB India reflects the prevalent societal gender norms. Read more here.

Vatika captures #NotesByNature for new campaign

Vatika launched a music content piece named #NotesByNature, created entirely from plants. The idea is to help consumers relax, meditate and exercise better, with each track. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: McDowell’s No.1, leveraging ‘yaari’ as the base of all things content…

Delivering some of the finest ‘Yaari’ lessons through its extraordinary yet emotional storytelling over several decades now, McDowell’s No.1 advertising journey is worth reliving. In the second part of this Saga, we revel in their Yaari proposition. Read more here.

Inside: Tata CLiQ ‘s summer campaign as the brand invests in star power

Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, Tata CLiQ’s new campaign with a series of 4-brand films showcases a witty banter between Karan Johar -Twinkle Khanna, urging consumers to ‘Cliq’ this summer. We speak with the brand and agency duo. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Holi 2021 Campaigns & Creatives paint old traditions with new colors

The festival of intimacy has been soaked in the new wave and the new way of celebrating, recreating traditions, and reminiscing memories with Holi 2021 Campaigns & Creatives. Read more here.

Suez Canal brand posts clear the creative block

The highly-engaged with meme template of Suez Canal has now been integrated into brand posts, which aim to bring in a flood of engagement and a ton of reach. Read more here.

April Fool’s Day 2021 Campaigns that are all sorts of hilarious

Play a trick on your gloomy mood, and scroll through these funny April Fool’s Day 2021 Campaigns, as brands attempt to leverage this day with tricks. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Tostitos teams up with Kate McKinnon & Dan Levy to promote new chips variant

The new Tostitos campaign aims to highlight how chips and dips are essential elements that add value to the time friends spend together in groups. Read more here.

Switzerland Tourism launches campaign with Roger Federer to attract global gaze

After years of representing Switzerland through his sporting excellence and friendly, down-to-earth manner, Roger Federer has now become an official brand ambassador for the destination of Switzerland. Read more here.

T-Mobile breaks the tradition of April Fool’s Day pranks with #GiveThanksNotPranks

Breaking the tradition of releasing amusing April Fool’s Day campaigns two years in a row, T-Mobile is asking people to support and donate with #GiveThanksNotPranks. Read more here.

Maybelline New York announces K-pop band ITZY as global spokesmodels

ITZY members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna will soon appear in liner, lipstick, and foundation-related Maybelline product campaigns for the Asian market. Read more here.

