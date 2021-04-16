Social Media News Round Up: Pinterest Creator Code, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Pinterest introducing Creator Code, an international coalition of 35 organizations and 64 individual experts urging Facebook to discard plans for launching kids’ version of Instagram, and more.

YouTube announces new metric in Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Violative View Rate, the new metric will provide an understanding of views generated from content that violates Community Guidelines on YouTube, and will be available for the Enforcement Report of Q4 2020 (Oct-Dec) and going forward. Read more here.

New Facebook feature let the user control what they see and who can comment on their post

Facebook introduces a new feature that gives users direct control over what they see in their news feed and who can comment on their Facebook posts. Read more here.

Twitter rebrands advertising product suite

In an attempt to simplify and improve clarity on advertising products and offerings, Twitter has revamped its suite, with better categorization. Read more here.

Facebook introduces Hotline, a Q&A web-based application

Hotline, a web-based application for conducting Q&A live sessions launched by Facebook is a mashup of Clubhouse and Instagram. Read more here.

WhatsApp likely to roll out a feature that allows group members to have control over disappearing messages

WhatsApp might be testing to add support for group members to have control over disabling and enabling disappearing messages. Read more here.

Facebook, Instagram users can now appeal removal of harmful content to Oversight Board

Oversight Board of Facebook expands mandate, allow users to appeal content that they removed from Facebook & Instagram. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Filters For Harmful Comments, & more

YouTube has announced a few updates for creators with regards to entering captions in the upload flow, viewing performance metrics for Shorts in the Studio mobile app, and more. Read more here.

LinkedIn adds job titles to address employment gaps

The professional job network, LinkedIn added job titles like stay-at-home dad, stay-at-home mom, and stay-at-home parent to end stigma against employment gaps. Read more here.

Pinterest launches Creator Code, comment moderation tools, & more

The announcement of the Creator Code, the new content policy, is designed to keep the content surfacing on Pinterest factual, harmless, and inclusive. Read more here.

Child Safety groups urge Facebook to abandon plans of launching Instagram for kids

The group raised concerns regarding privacy, mental health, screen time, self-esteem, and commercial pressure in a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch Instagram for Kids. Read more here.

Facebook launches new business suite features

Facebook Business Suite has been updated with new features to enable smooth content creation, and scheduled distribution. Read more here.

Comments