Social Media News Round Up: Twitter Tip Jar & more

Twitter launches Birdwatch notifications to convey the impact of user contribution

With the launch of notifications for Twitter Birdwatch, the users who are a part of the program will be notified about how their ratings on Tweets potentially containing misinformation were impacted. Read more here.

Advertising revenue witnesses 46% y-o-y increase: Facebook Q1 2021 Report

The Facebook Q1 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers and the platform’s expectations for the next quarter and the financial year. We summarize the key takeaways from the report. Read more here.

Pinterest announces initiatives for Mental Health Awareness

Taking into consideration how the pandemic is affecting mental health, Pinterest has launched various initiatives for Pinners and Pinployees this Mental Health Awareness month. Read more here.

Advertising revenue of YouTube reaches 6 Bn, up by 49%

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google released its Earnings Report for the first quarter of FY 2021, and here are few key takeaways from revenue generated from advertising on YouTube. Read more here.

Facebook launches a prompt to tackle Apple privacy update

With privacy updates on the operating systems of Apple devices being launched, Facebook has rolled out its own prompt in an effort to persuade users to opt-in for data-tracking. Read more here.

Twitter Spaces to allow accounts above 600 followers to host Audio Space

Twitter Spaces to launch various features like Ticketed spaces, co-hosting, reminder setting, and the ability to host a space to accounts with 600 or more followers. Read more here.

Twitter acquires Scroll to introduce ad-free design for articles

The acquisition of Scroll has been advanced with an objective to enable users to read articles on Twitter without pop-ups, ads, or any form of clickbait or clutter. Read more here.

Twitter launches prompt encouraging users to rethink hateful replies

As conversations on Twitter often turn into heated debates and hateful arguments, the platform is now launching a prompt that asks people to review offensive or potentially harmful language before tweeting. Read more here.

Twitter launches uncropped display of single images in Tweets

After facing criticism for alleged racial bias for their image-cropping algorithm, Twitter has now introduced the display of full-size and uncropped images. Read more here.

Twitter introduces a virtual Tip Jar

With the introduction of Tip Jar on Twitter, people can now send and receive money tips, helping users support the people, topics, and voices they wish to. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger launches new chat themes amidst other updates

The updates intend to improve the messaging experience on Messenger and Facebook apps as several users continue to follow containment measures and connect through social media. Read more here.

