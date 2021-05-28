Social Media News Round Up: LinkedIn features, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Snapchat introduces public profiles for Business Account

Snapchat has introduced public profiles for Businesses, giving brands of all sizes a free, permanent home for enabling them to create content and engage with fans.

Facebook introduces Live Shopping Fridays

With the introduction of Live Shopping Fridays on Facebook, the shoppers will be able to purchase products via live sessions and ask questions about the latest trends from the brands and vendors conducting the sessions.

Instagram introduces insights for Reels and Live

With the introduction of insights for Reels and Live, creators and businesses will be able to better understand how their content in these formats is performing on Instagram.

Facebook, Twitter & others could face government action over new rules

Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others are yet to comply with the new digital ethics guidelines set by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, as the deadline ends today & could be subjected to government action.

All you need to know about new LinkedIn marketing features

With the introduction of new LinkedIn marketing features, brands and agencies will be able to reach a large audience and grow their community with features such as boost post and updated mobile page analytics.

WhatsApp sues Indian government, says new media rules mean the end to privacy – sources

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including WhatsApp, Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

Instagram & Facebook roll out the option to remove likes

After a series of tests on various ways of hiding likes, it has now been announced that users on Instagram and Facebook will have the option to hide their public like counts.

Facebook shares updates on developments against misinformation

In an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation, Facebook will be providing context for fact-checked content, expanding penalties for users sharing misinformation, and will be launching redesigned notifications for posts that have been debunked.

Privacy Wars Escalate: Twitter, Delhi Police & MeitY issue statements

Accusations, explanations, and rebuttals are being flung by all relevant authorities in the wake of Twitter Inc offices being raided by the Delhi Police.

YouTube Updates: Tax Info notice for Creators, and more

New updates of YouTube include information regarding channel memberships extension to more countries, improvement in comments page performance, tax information for creators, and moving hashtags below the video titles.

