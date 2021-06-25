Social Media News Round Up: Clubhouse creator program & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Clubhouse launching the Creator First program in India, Twitter introducing Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces, and more.

Clubhouse Creator First program launches in India to support talent

As a part of the Creator First program, Clubhouse will be providing financial support to creators by connecting them to brands or providing a monthly stipend, and also help the creators with production and creative development. Read more here.

YouTube unveils Shorts Analytics amidst other updates

YouTube has introduced two updates relating to Shorts, for creators, the most significant being making performance metrics available for Shorts. Read more here.

Facebook unveils new initiatives for music enthusiasts on World Music Day

As part of the #MoreMusicTogether initiative, Facebook partnered with artists, music publishers, and labels to provide an engaging experience along with a range of new features for music lovers, enabling them to connect with and create personalized content. Read more here.

Instagram rolls out Reels ads for businesses

Reels ads will be full screen and vertical, similar to ads in Stories, and will appear in between individual Reels. As with regular Reels content, these ads will loop and can be up to 30 seconds. People can comment, like, view, save and share Reels ads. Read more here.

Snapchat expands Creative Kit into Spotlight

Snap Kit that enables app developers to bring Snapchat features and easy logins into their app will now also integrate Creative Kit for Spotlight, an in-app short-form video platform. Read more here.

Facebook launches Live Audio Rooms and Podcasts

After a series of internal and public tests, Facebook has rolled out Live Audio Rooms and podcasts to add social audio experiences on Facebook and keep up with the growing popularity of audio-based social networks, and features. Read more here.

Tinder announces new features for in-app video & social experiences

The new Tinder features provide the introduction of videos in profiles along with the explore section to navigate by interests and more to find the right match on the platform. Read more here.

Facebook announces developments to improve shopping

Facebook has announced new ways to shop across owned apps, along with solutions for businesses to personalize shopping with ads, and investments in technologies that will shape the shopping experiences going ahead. Read more here.

Facebook advances shopping features through AI

Facebook is sharing details on how the company improved AI and expanded GrokNet, a product recognition system powering shopping features on Facebook, like product tagging and showing visually similar products based on the seller’s catalogue and the upcoming visual search to Instagram. Read more here.

Twitter introduces Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces

With the new Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces, users on the platform will have more monetization opportunities. Read more here.

Snapchat introduces creative tools to celebrate Pride

The suite of creative tools by Snapchat that enable users to celebrate Pride virtually include augmented reality Lenses, stickers, a customizable Pride flag, and more. Read more here.

