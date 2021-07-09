Social Media News Round Up: Pinterest bans weight-loss ads, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Pinterest banning all ads with ‘weight loss language and imagery’, YouTube launching a few experiments, and more.

Pinterest bans all ads related to weight loss

Pinterest has updated its ad policies to reject all ads ‘with weight loss language and imagery’, as a stance for mental health that tends to get impacted by body image issues. Read more here.

Facebook updates Play destination and expands cloud playable games

The redesigned Play tab on Facebook aims to streamline the experience of discovering and playing popular games, and the expansion of cloud playable games throughout the US puts its launch on track for international rollout. Read more here.

YouTube Experiments: Channel Guidelines & Policy Timestamps

Twitter develops a few concepts to improve privacy features

The concepts by Twitter to improve privacy through alterations and additions are in the early phases of being explored and garnering feedback. Read more here.

Facebook shares updates on developments to enhance commerce and advertising

With an objective to cater to the permanent shift in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic, leverage the consumers’ inclination towards digital commerce, and provide business tools, Facebook has announced new updates. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: New To You, Achievement Cards & more

YouTube has launched a few new features for creators such as a new tab showing their milestones and a new category tab called ‘New To You’ in the Home Feed for viewers. Read more here.

