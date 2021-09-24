Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Cadbury, CRED, & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Khatabook’s new campaign featuring MS Dhoni, in-depth feature on the recreation of the iconic Cadbury cricket ad, Helmet movie’s marketing strategy, and more.

Social Media Campaigns

LinkedIn brand campaign encourages professionals to #FindTheBalance

The new brand campaign in India by LinkedIn, #FindTheBalance is themed around the honest realities of working from home and the struggle of finding work-life balance amid the pandemic.

Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra joins Jim Sarbh in the new CRED campaign

As IPL returned for its second innings, CRED released a new ad film featuring Jim Sarbh and Neeraj Chopra. Written by EarlyMan Film, the CRED ad marks Chopra's debut in advertisements.

Protinex urges consumers to #AddMoreTo life with protein, advocating healthy living

With Quality of Life (QoL) in focus, Protinex launched the QoL tool to drive awareness about the relevance of physical health and a protein-rich diet in daily life for well-being, good health, and success.

Khatabook releases ‘Dhande Ka Vaccine’ campaign featuring MS Dhoni

Created by Fatmen, the latest Khatabook campaign includes a series of videos featuring MS Dhoni as the Dhande ka Doctor which aim to highlight the digital solutions by Khatabook to overcome business challenges in various circumstances.

FreshToHome takes a dig at all things stale with their new IPL campaign

FreshToHome has released a series of advertisements with an aim to bank on audience engagement as the IPL season resumes. The advertisements will be aired in 8 regional languages and will help bolster brand image and promise.

Star Sports says ‘Live the game’ with ICC Men T20 World Cup 2021 campaign

The latest ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign video, conceptualized by their internal creative team at Star Sports and composed by Bollywood music director, Amit Trivedi takes the anthem route.

In-Depth

Gaming community & untapped marketing opportunities: The India chapter

Here we decipher the vastness of the active online gaming community in India, the engagement garnered by gaming creators and content on platforms such as YouTube and Twitter, and the marketing avenues that largely remain untapped.

28 Years Apart: The Story Behind the Iconic Cadbury Cricket Ad – Then v/s Now

From directing the campaign on Zoom to rapid COVID-19 tests now to natural takes of Shimona dancing back then – the story behind both the ads is equally tantalizing and Team Ogilvy both shares with us.

Going Deep & Wide: How to reach Bharat’s new internet users

Listing a few learnings from homegrown brands and platforms like Clovia, Bewakoof.com, and Sharechat through their experiences scaling growth with a targeted approach towards regional advertising and marketing.

Samosa Snippets

Helmet Marketing Strategy: Making condoms accessible on screen & in the real world…

To spread awareness around the stigma associated with purchasing condoms through social media and in the real world, the Helmet Marketing strategy took a 360-degree approach to create buzz around Zee5's latest release.

7 social media management lessons to learn from Netflix’s Sex Education

With the release of the new season of Sex Education, the show is once again creating buzz all over the internet — we take a look at some of the social media management lessons that can be learned from it.

Why do alcohol brands love road safety campaigns?

To put it simply, brands get to look socially responsible without making alcohol the villain or dampen party spirits — more reasons emerge as we take a look at the patterns in the execution of these road safety campaigns.

Global Samosa

Chirp campaign uses infamous internet personalities to offer pain relief

How do you promote a product that most of your target audience would be alien to? You feature infamous internet personalities and make them your brand advocates like Chirp did in their new campaign.

