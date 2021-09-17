Social Media News Round Up: YouTube AdSense controls, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Twitter introduces labeling feature for automated accounts

Twitter is testing a labeling feature that allows users to identify automated accounts managed by bots, for users to have an informed experience on the platform. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: AdSense Blocking Controls & more

YouTube has launched a slate of new features and updates for creators, which include editorial ability to choose which ads serve their videos, a new metric in analytics, and more. Read more here.

Oculus announces Zoom integration with Horizon Workrooms

Professionals using Horizon Workrooms, the remote working tool by Oculus will now have added functionalities and video-conferencing features supported by Zoom. Read more here.

LinkedIn introduces Articles for Pages

While LinkedIn has had the functionality to post and publish long-form textual content, with the new functionality Articles, users will be able to engage their audience with long-form articles without leaving the app or a character count limit. Read more here.

Reddit Updates: Improved Search, Subreddit Forking & more

After a series of relevance tests and changes to infrastructure, Reddit has now launched the revamped Search, along with a slate of new updates including a new way to create subreddits called Forking. Read more here.

Reddit introduces new features for its Ads platform

Reddit has launched few new and updated features like campaign optimization, bid recommendation, and more for its Ads platform. Read more here.

