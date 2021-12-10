Social Media News Round Up: Meta updates ad policies & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Meta announcing enforcement on ads around social issues, Pinterest acquiring Vochi, Twitter updating reporting process and more.

Clubhouse rolls out Topics & next phase of language localization

Clubhouse has updated ‘Interests’, now called Topics, to make rooms and clubs based on a theme more easily discoverable, and the platform has also introduced thirteen new languages in their new phase of language localization. Read more here.

Meta expands eligibility to run cryptocurrency ads

Meta has expanded the acceptance count of regulatory licenses to run ads on cryptocurrency as the digital currency grows and governments around the world acknowledge the industry with clearer laws. Read more here.

Pinterest acquires Vochi to bring more video creation tools for creators

The acquisition of Vochi by Pinterest is intended to democratizing tools for creators and enable more video content for consumption and let users watch, make and shop creator ideas. The financial agreements of the deal were not disclosed. Read more here.

YouTube acquires RightsFlow to improve copyright management

YouTube aims to improve the efficiency of licensing music on the platform with expertise and technology from RightsFlow, and support management of music rights. Read more here.

Pinterest highlights trends and demographic info in new report

Pinterest Predicts has launched its annual anticipatory report that forecasts trends, local spotlights, new demographic info, and opportunities for advertisers, creators and consumers for the coming year, in accordance with user behavior on the platform. Read more here.

Twitter updates reporting process for improved alerts on harmful behavior

Acting on the user feedback which highlighted the reporting process to be frustrating and not enough for users to feel safe on the platform, Twitter is testing an overhauled reporting process. Read more here.

Twitter updates Explore tab and acquires Quill

Twitter has announced the acquisition of the messaging service Quill, along with the testing of an immersive Explore tab in India. Read more here.

Facebook introduces professional mode for creators

Creators will now have more ways to monetize their presence on Facebook with Professional Mode for their profiles and new updates to the Pages experience. Read more here.

Meta announces enforcement on ads around social issues

The enforcement will be applicable on ads around nine social issues topics – Environmental Politics, Crime, Economy, Health, Political Values & Governance, Civil & Social Rights, Immigration, Education and Security & Foreign Policy. Read more here.

Meta opens up the metaverse with Horizon Worlds

Meta unlocks the portal to the metaverse, with Horizon Worlds being launched in the US & Canada, available to 18+ users for free. Read more here.

Facebook introduces new Live tools & features for creators

Facebook has announced the launch of a new post format to highlight interactions during a broadcast, along with new features for Live and more content publishing tools for creators. Read more here.

Comments