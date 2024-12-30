LinkedIn updates 2024: New features & key updates

As 2024 unfolded, LinkedIn introduced features and updates to enhance user experience, facilitate deeper engagement, and enable brands to achieve their marketing goals. LinkedIn delivered a range of updates that reshaped the way users interact, organisations build credibility, and brands connect with their audience. These updates range from AI-assisted communication tools to features like in-feed video carousels and verification badges.
Let's revisit these key updates month by month, exploring their impact and implications for users and businesses alike.
February
- LinkedIn introduced AI-powered feature, exclusive to premium users to assist in drafting initial messages to non-connected individuals.
April
- LinkedIn launched Live Event Ads aiming to help companies increase event registrations, build brand awareness, and drive measurable results from their investments in events.
July
- LinkedIn rolled out access to its Accelerate campaigns globally. It analyses the URL provided during campaign setup and company’s LinkedIn profile to generate a tailored overview for ideal LinkedIn campaign.
August
- LinkedIn launched in-feed video carousel feature. These carousels offer a wide, side-scrolling view of video clips tailored to user's interests based on the in-app activity and profile details.
- LinkedIn added Verification Badges for Organisation Pages allowing companies to establish their official presence, build trust with their audience, and provide members and customers with confidence that they’re engaging with the authentic page.
October
- LinkedIn expanded AI campaign creation with video options aimed at capitalising on the rising popularity of video content on its platform, along with improvements to its automated campaign creation process.