Social Throwback 2023: Acquisitions and mergers of the year

2023 was a year filled with turbulence and flourishment for the advertising and marketing industry. Some of the businesses saw remarkable growth as strategic reshuffles defined the course.
The global advertising market is growing at a steady rate of 5.8% annual growth as we reach the periphery of 2024. India jumped one spot and is ranked 8th globally vis-a-vis ad revenue. The Indian advertising market grew 11.2% in 2023 and is expected to continue at the same pace in the coming year.
Amidst this growth and expansion, the A&M industry witnessed some crucial acquisitions by major players like WPP and Havas as well as mergers that substantially altered the landscape, beefing up their skill sets, too. The impact of these changes largely seems to have been positive as the Indian advertising economy touched INR 1 trillion in 2023.
Although the overall value of deals saw a decline as opposed to last year, Mergers and acquisitions remained a crucial part of the industry as organizations looked to adapt to rapidly changing market dynamics. Established players joined forces with innovative startups to gain a competitive edge and unlock new markets.
Global advertising giant WPP announced the merger of its two creative agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to form a combined entity called VML. Meanwhile, Havas acquired the PR consultancy firm PR Pundit, to mention a few.
Dentsu Inc. acquired the global omnichannel marketing production agency Tag Worldwide expanding its reach.
Here are the mergers and acquisitions that took place in the A&M industry in 2023:
January
WPP acquired Fenom Digital
February
Zoo Media network acquired The Starter Labs
March
Havas Sports and Entertainment, Havas Content and Cake India merged to form Havas Play
INOX merged with PVR Cinemas
April
FCB Group India acquired a majority stake in Kinnect
June
WPP invests in diversity-focused creative agency Majority
Dentsu completed the acquisition of Tag Group to grow its creative production and customer transformation and tech capabilities
July
Omnicom Media Group acquired media and marketing solutions agency Ptarmigan media
Havas acquired PivotRoots to strengthen its digital, performance and integrated solutions
August
Social Panga merges with LS Digital
Voot folded into JioCinema allowing users to migrate
September
Collective Artists Network acquired a learning tech company, Under 25 Universe
October
WPP merged Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to create VML
GroupM and Criteo partnered to drive commerce media innovation in APAC
Omnicom acquired digital commerce business, Flywheel Digital
Dentsu India combined iProspect and Sokrati's capabilities
November
Havas acquired a majority stake in PR Pundit
Adobe acquired its first Indian start-up with Rephrase AI
Havas acquires Klareco Communications
WPP’s FGS Global acquired Canadian comms & public affairs advisory Longview
December
Havas acquired EPROFESSIONAL, a Hamburg-based performance marketing agency