Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Spotify, Google India & more

Campaigns

With #BolneSeSabHoga, Google encourages Indians to ask them anything

New Google India campaign highlights the functionality of the Mic button and the ‘Okay Google’ command for users to tap into voice search features. Read more here.

Spotify’s year-end campaign reassures people with its message of #2020Wrapped

As an ode to the music industry, Spotify releases its annual end-of-year campaign, Wrapped, expressing gratitude towards the songs and the artists who helped people navigate through 2020. Read more here.

Digital Aristotle teams up with Bluebot Digital to enable kids to become content creators

‘Dosti Ki Paathshaala‘ by Digital Aristotle gamifies the classroom experience by allowing kids to choose the classroom characters they miss the most and create their very own music video to pay tribute to them. Read more here.

LG’s new campaign urges youth to achieve beyond perfection

Featuring Kunal Kapoor, the new brand film, Life’s Good When We Better it by LG Electronics India, interweaves its products with the aspirations of the young generation to set new benchmarks and aim for perfection in their life. Read more here.

Indian Railways roll out COVID-19 awareness campaign with Gappu Bhaiya

Much like ‘Dumb Ways to Die’, Gappu Bhaiya is the anti-hero that gives lessons on the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ for traveling on the train during the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.

HomeLane to use OTT-first strategy to promote video campaign

Multiple ads under the Switch to HomeLane campaign will be released across a spectrum of OTT and video streaming platforms. Read more here.

Levi’s collaborates with Bitmoji to promote classic pieces

Announced strategically around the global holiday season, partnership with Levi’s will nudge Bitmoji users to buy the brand’s apparels. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: This one’s to Dharampal Gulati’s – the man, the legend, the brand

Spicing up our lives for almost ten decades, MDH Masala has stood the test of time just like its owner Late Mahashay Dharampal Gulati. We divulge into secrets to the success of MDH Masala advertising journey. Read more here.

Inside: Amit Sharma & Taproot Dentsu: The creative spell that worked wonders for Facebook’s ‘Pooja Didi’

A short film or an ad campaign, Facebook’s ‘Pooja Didi’ story had all the elements to fill the void for impactful storytelling in the deluge of Diwali campaigns this year. We speak to the creators about the making and what triggered the insight. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands Season 2: Mithila Palkar – As the Girl-Next-Door became a brand & audience favourite

The maiden chapter of Celebrity Brands Season 2, deep-dives into the millennials’ favorite and the girl-next-door. A look at the Mithila Palkar social media strategy – how she created a personal brand that can’t be ignored. Read more here.

Snippet: Terribly Tiny Tales’ journey from a text-first flash fiction platform to social media storyteller

Terribly Tiny Tales’ (TTT) Anuj Gosalia traverses through the art of curating short stories on digital taking cues from Twitter and the dynamics of building a content business. Read more here.

Scroll Through

World AIDS Day brand creatives inject affection & awareness

Brand creatives tie the red ribbon to their communication today, expressing unanimity with the infected but against the infection, this World AIDS Day. Read more here.

Farewell MDH Daddu, thank you for your legacy

As the nation mourns the loss of an icon, brand creatives chip in to pay tribute to the legacy of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati and the empire he built with MDH Masala. Read more here.

Virtual dating emerges as a recurrent theme in lockdown brand campaigns

The ongoing pandemic has opened up several creative possibilities around love, virtual dating, and romance, we take a look at how brand campaigns are making the most of it. Read more here.

AIDS awareness campaigns transmitting facts & treating stigma

Creativity may not be able to fight a virus, but it can fight ignorance, myths, and preconceived notions. These AIDS Awareness Campaigns combat this infectious disease that claims around a million lives each year. Read more here.

Taste the Christmas feeling with Coca Cola Campaigns

Coca Cola has not just shaped the conventional image of Santa we all know with their ads, the brand’s Christmas campaigns revive the thrills of being a child and continue to open happiness. Read more here.

How COVID-19 changed advertising campaigns for Black Friday

The most overused phase in 2020 “A lot has changed this year” also stands true for Black Friday campaigns, the adverts that generally boost and encourage unreasonable consumption, this year oppose it. Read more here.

Global Samosa

This bizarre RC Cola campaign has fizzed up & blown with engagement

Standing out in the cola industry is not easy when major players have the lion’s share, and offerings are restrained with specific ingredients. But RC Cola has managed to do it with their new campaign named Family. Read more here.

Penguin launches charity Christmas campaign, “It Begins with a Book”

Penguin UK has launched a Christmas campaign to support independent bookshops and facilitate book donation this festive season. Read more here.

