Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Burger King, Hyundai & more

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Burger King, Hyundai, Walmart, and a number of other campaigns broadcasted during International Women’s Day.

Long Reads

In-depth: Marketing weddings in a pandemic-& the ‘matchmaking’ play

In the wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, matrimonial websites rolled their sleeves to harp onto online matchmaking. We take a look at the online matrimonial sites’ wedding marketing strategy during the pandemic. Read more here.

Inside: Roohi marketing strategy attempts to drive theatre footfalls

As the question looms large that whether the Indian audience will go back to movie theatres, the Roohi marketing strategy leaves no stones unturned and bets high on the element of spook and thrill. Read more here.

Brand Saga: The era of ‘The Complete Man’ ft Raymond

In the late 80s, Raymond took it upon itself to re-define the definition of masculinity through integrated campaigns. We revisit the bylanes of the Raymond advertising journey, glancing through its branding tale. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Women’s Day 2021 Campaigns: New tales tackling old issues

As the age-old issues continue to exist, the Women’s Day 2021 Campaigns continue to persist their course of action to break the social ties that have shackled women. Read more here.

Super Mario enters the advertising universe

Our childhood companion Super Mario has stepped out of his castle and entered the advertising universe to give a boost of engagement to brands tapping the popular theme. Read more here.

Tongue-in-cheek humour goes wrong for Burger King UK but works fine for Zomato India, here’s why

While Burger King UK had to pull down their tweet after facing flak for sexist copy, Zomato India was able to pull off a similar stunt with relative ease, here’s how the two were similar and yet quite different. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Budweiser 0.0’s latest campaign celebrates Lionel Messi’s journey illustrating that greatness is brewed overnights

Budweiser 0.0 pays homage to Lionel Messi with a 360-degree campaign that illustrates his inspirational life journey through artistic murals, special-edition Messi bottles, on-ground and online promotions. Read more here.

Global Samosa: Walmart’s campaign asks Americans to buy ‘Plants’ to create jobs

As part of its ‘America At Work’ venture, Walmart is encouraging people to purchase products from their stores to increase recruitment within its distributors’ network. Read more here.

PEDIGREE launches campaign to highlight hero-ish qualities of small dogs

With the Hero-ish campaign, PEDIGREE is seeking entries that will be a part of the next edition of The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs comic book. Read more here.

Campaigns

#BrakeOnStereotypes: Hyundai India shatters stereotypes around women drivers

This International Women’s Day, Hyundai India shatters stereotypes around women and driving through an interesting storytelling campaign – Brake On Stereotypes. Read more here.

Samsung rolls out #WorkPlayChill campaign for its convertible 5-in-1 ACs

The digital campaign by Samsung revolves around how different parts of our day require different cooling mechanisms and if followed, can lead to substantial power conservation. Read more here.

Rapido releases multi-city awareness campaign

The campaign by Rapido highlights service benefits through stories narrated from the lens of different protagonists. Read more here.

