Social Media News Round Up: YouTube COVID-19 initiatives, & more

Social media news this week was dominated by YouTube announcing initiatives to support COVID-19 vaccine education, Facebook developing audio rooms, a clone of Clubhouse rooms, Snapchat launching Holi-themed creative tools, and more.

Testing: Facebook develops Audio Rooms, on the lines of Clubhouse

Facebook is testing various alternatives on lines of audio rooms on the platform, the feature is in the early stage of development and has not been rolled out on the full scale yet. Read more here.

Testing: Twitter works on paid feature that can undo Tweets

Twitter is now developing an option to undo Tweets after they have been published on the paid version of the platform. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Product Detection in videos, Known Issues Card & more

YouTube has made a few new additions and updates to YouTube Studio and Analytics for creators and is now expanding a test of an important feature for viewers. Read more here.

Snapchat launches Holi themed creative tools

Colorful sticker packs, augmented reality Lenses, 3D Bitmoji, Snap Map features, filters, and paint throwing Cameos, are a few of the tools users can use to create and share their own unique Holi greeting. Read more here.

Twitter acquires Reshuffle to improve developer solutions

To continue developing and upgrading Twitter API developer solutions, the platform has acquired Reshuffle, to further advance their API project and work on areas such as product, engineering, and developer relations. Read more here.

Facebook, Google CEOs suggest ways to reform key internet law

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps to reform a key internet law on Wednesday, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms. Read more here.

YouTube shares initiatives supporting COVID-19 vaccine education

With effective communication being a vital part of the current COVID-19 response programs around the globe, YouTube has announced a few initiatives undertaken on the platform in an effort to be a contributor bolstering vaccine education. Read more here.

Facebook announces date & new format for F8 Conference

Facebook will be hosting the developer conference on a virtual stage this year on 2nd June, in the new event format positioned as F8 Refresh. Read more here.

