Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Eid 2021 Campaigns & more

Social Media Campaigns

JSW Cement urges viewers to plan for the future in latest campaign

In a bid to build a sustainable and greener future, JSW Cement released its new campaign backed with a motivational jingle, ‘Yaariyaan’ by A.R Rahman to drive home a pertinent narrative. Read more here.

Bank of Baroda advocates hope with ‘PhirJeetenge’ anthem against COVID-19

The ad campaign by Bank of Baroda praises the effort of frontline workers and magnifies the ray of hope in the tough time. Read more here.

Long Reads

COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness: Twitter taps on the power of conversations

Unfurling how Twitter has weaved threads of information, raising awareness about the COVID-19 Vaccine, and how it is utilizing the potential of public conversations productively. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Cinthol – The opera of India’s first deodorant and complexion soap brand

Did you know that Cinthol soap, which took birth on Independence day of 1952, derived its name by tweaking the ‘S’ of synthetic to ‘C’ and extracting ‘nol’ from Phenol’? We take a look at the Cinthol advertising journey which is as interesting as its birth tale. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Eid Campaigns from 2021 brighten up the gloomy times

Selfless deeds are not locked down, and tales that spread positivity have been injected into Eid Campaigns 2021, along with creatives that replace the warmth of festive greetings. Read more here.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui campaigns that carve out his role in the adland

The boss of Kailashpada and the ruler of Wasseypur also has a foot stepped in the advertising universe, with campaigns that bring the unique acting abilities of Nawazuddin Siddiqui into play. Read more here.

From Mussoorie to Social Media: 87 years of storytelling by Ruskin Bond

We take a look at how Ruskin Bond uses social media to keep up with the evolving times whilst enjoying the serenity and aloofness of the mountains in his beautiful hometown of Mussoorie, teaching us all the much-needed balance while using social media. Read more here.

#ArrestCorona: Decoding the role of regional elements in Bengaluru City Police’s long-running campaign

Over the last year, Bengaluru City Police has been adding to the narrative around the #ArrestCorona PSA campaign with celebrities, quirky content, comics, and more. We take a look at the various tactics involved, understanding what made the campaign engaging & sustainable. Read more here.

Brands line up their creativity to address the Cryptocurrency dip

Here is how some brands stepped forward with their creativity and pun intended posts to depict the latest dip in crypto investments. Read more here.

Global Samosa

NGO, Sandy Hook Promise highlights teen anxiety amidst the pandemic

The Kids Are Not Alright, a campaign series of three videos by Sandy Hook Promise, an NGO that trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence, reflects the anxiety and isolation being experienced by teenagers today. Read more here.

DDB launches an unimaginable campaign to convey its offering of unexpected works

Unexpected works generate results that go beyond expectations, building upon this notion and extending this proposition, DDB has depicted this new brand positioning in a campaign that taps the potential of unexpected creativity. Read more here.

No ‘Down There’, Gillette Venus’ latest campaign urges women to just #SayPubic

The Pube song by Gillette features a personified pubic hair addressing its grievances down under and aims to push for more acceptance around the usage of the word ‘pubic’ in mass conversations. Read more here.

