Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Eid 2021 Campaigns & more

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week feature the social media campaigns of JSW Cement, Bank of Baroda, Eid, & many more.
Social Media Campaigns
JSW Cement urges viewers to plan for the future in latest campaign
In a bid to build a sustainable and greener future, JSW Cement released its new campaign backed with a motivational jingle, 'Yaariyaan' by A.R Rahman to drive home a pertinent narrative.
Bank of Baroda advocates hope with ‘PhirJeetenge’ anthem against COVID-19
The ad campaign by Bank of Baroda praises the effort of frontline workers and magnifies the ray of hope in the tough time.
Long Reads
COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness: Twitter taps on the power of conversations
Unfurling how Twitter has weaved threads of information, raising awareness about the COVID-19 Vaccine, and how it is utilizing the potential of public conversations productively.
Brand Saga: Cinthol – The opera of India’s first deodorant and complexion soap brand
Did you know that Cinthol soap, which took birth on Independence day of 1952, derived its name by tweaking the 'S' of synthetic to 'C' and extracting 'nol' from Phenol'? We take a look at the Cinthol advertising journey which is as interesting as its birth tale.
Scroll Through
Eid Campaigns from 2021 brighten up the gloomy times
Selfless deeds are not locked down, and tales that spread positivity have been injected into Eid Campaigns 2021, along with creatives that replace the warmth of festive greetings.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui campaigns that carve out his role in the adland
The boss of Kailashpada and the ruler of Wasseypur also has a foot stepped in the advertising universe, with campaigns that bring the unique acting abilities of Nawazuddin Siddiqui into play.
From Mussoorie to Social Media: 87 years of storytelling by Ruskin Bond
We take a look at how Ruskin Bond uses social media to keep up with the evolving times whilst enjoying the serenity and aloofness of the mountains in his beautiful hometown of Mussoorie, teaching us all the much-needed balance while using social media.
#ArrestCorona: Decoding the role of regional elements in Bengaluru City Police’s long-running campaign
Over the last year, Bengaluru City Police has been adding to the narrative around the #ArrestCorona PSA campaign with celebrities, quirky content, comics, and more. We take a look at the various tactics involved, understanding what made the campaign engaging & sustainable.
Brands line up their creativity to address the Cryptocurrency dip
Here is how some brands stepped forward with their creativity and pun intended posts to depict the latest dip in crypto investments.
Global Samosa
NGO, Sandy Hook Promise highlights teen anxiety amidst the pandemic
The Kids Are Not Alright, a campaign series of three videos by Sandy Hook Promise, an NGO that trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence, reflects the anxiety and isolation being experienced by teenagers today.
DDB launches an unimaginable campaign to convey its offering of unexpected works
Unexpected works generate results that go beyond expectations, building upon this notion and extending this proposition, DDB has depicted this new brand positioning in a campaign that taps the potential of unexpected creativity.
No ‘Down There’, Gillette Venus’ latest campaign urges women to just #SayPubic
The Pube song by Gillette features a personified pubic hair addressing its grievances down under and aims to push for more acceptance around the usage of the word 'pubic' in mass conversations.