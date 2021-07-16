Social Media News Round Up: Snapchat marketing program & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter shutting down Fleets, Snapchat’s program for marketers, and more.

Snapchat launches a certification program for marketers

The practice-based certification program for Snap Focus will provide practical exercises to marketers to enable them with the expertise required for effective advertising on Snapchat. Read more here.

Snapchat partners with Universal Music Group to expand music library

Snapchat announced its partnership with Universal Music Group with an objective to integrate music from artists signed by the label and bring them into experiences on the platform. Read more here.

Instagram launches Security Checkup to resecure hacked accounts

Social media accounts have always been vulnerable to bad actors who gain unauthorized ownership of handles; to allow users and streamline the process of securing back a hacked account, Instagram has launched Security Checkup and more protective options. Read more here.

Facebook launches new tools and experiences for Groups

Facebook has announced a new role designated to select members for Groups, along with a few interactive experiences that would allow admins and moderators to keep the community active. Read more here.

Twitter is shutting down Fleets

In less than a year from its launch date, Fleets or ephemeral Tweets is being wound down by Twitter as it has failed to take off as a product and the platform has not seen an increase in new users using it. Read more here.

Facebook announces bonus programs for creators

The new bonus program for creators by Facebook will be dispensed through two segments, when the creators reach certain milestones by the use of creative and monetization tools; for seed funding that would assist creators to produce their content. Read more here.

Twitter updates Transparency Center with new data

Twitter mentions as it is navigating through the pandemic and concerted attempts by governments around the world to limit access to Twitter, the latest update to the Transparency Center will provide more insights through new data points. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger rolls out Soundmojis & India-specific data on emojis

Facebook Messenger has launched its latest expression tool Soundmojis, emojis that replicate their visual representation in the audio form, along with a data report on the usage statistics of emojis, to commemorate this World Emoji Day. Read more here.

Facebook & Sony Pictures Networks India partner to display match highlights

Cricket fans will now be able to access highlights of a match, in-play clips, man-of-the-match clips, best catches, best wickets, and more on Facebook Watch, as a part of the platform’s partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India. Read more here.

Twitter shares an update on the relaunched verification program

As the volume of application submissions increases for the relaunched verification (blue-tick) program and feedback asking for clarity floods in, Twitter shares a new update on application rejection. Read more here.

Comments