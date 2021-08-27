Social Media News Round Up: Instagram Shop Ads, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by YouTube’s new updates for Shorts and Stories, Instagram discarding swipe-up links for stories and adding ads in the Shop tab, and more.

FTC alleges Facebook resorted to an illegal buy-or-bury scheme to maintain monopoly

FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has issued an amended complaint against Facebook with additional evidence, claiming that the social network has maintained a monopoly through unfair practices. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: Improved DMs, Newsletter subscription & more

Twitter has launched a slate of new updates for Direct Messages, along with the new functionality that enables users to subscribe to newsletters through Profiles. Read more here.

YouTube crosses 2 Mn creators in monetization program; adds new features

More than 2 Mn creators are now a part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), the platform’s flagship monetization initiative and to mark this milestone the company has announced the scope of the new creative economy. Read more here.

YouTube Updates for Stories and Shorts

YouTube has announced a few updates for Stories and Shorts, that include a new experiment of combining two tabs in one for a streamlined viewer experience with the Channel Watch Tab. Read more here.

YouTube announces security update for YPP Creators

Starting November 1, all creators who are a part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) will be obligated to enable two-step verification to access Studio. Read more here.

Instagram is discarding Swipe-Up Links for Stories

Swipe-Up Links are being replaced with Link Stickers from August 30, and going forward Stickers will be the only way to add links to Stories on Instagram. Read more here.

Twitter enables interactive Paralympics conversations with new features

The updates launched by Twitter enable users to cheer for athletes participating in Paralympics 2021, make conversations expressive with emojis, initiate conversations via Twitter Topics, and accessibility features that differently-abled users can use to discover event-related content have also been introduced. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger introduces new features to mark 10th anniversary

The slate of new features focuses on the umbrella theme of birthday celebration along with a few more additions that mark Facebook Messenger completing ten years of existence. Read more here.

Instagram launches ads in Shop Tab & updates Search

Sponsered Ads in the Shop Tab and the updated Search Page, the two significant announcements made by Instagram will alter the experience for users and businesses both, improving discovery for users, and providing more avenues for business. Read more here.

Zoom loads new features such as Focus Mode & Transfer Meeting capability

Zoom Video Communications has introduced a new set of features for its users. This includes features like transferring meetings from mobile to desktop, enhanced chat sidebar, and more. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Channel Page Layout experiment & Video Description

YouTube is developing a few updates that alter how creator videos and channel pages appear to the users, with an aim to improve the viewer experience. Read more here.

