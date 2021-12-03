Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Netflix India, RAW Pressery & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features snippets on the marketing campaigns for newly launched seasons of Money Heist, and Inside Edge, Battlegrounds Mobile India promoting responsible gaming, and more.

Social Media Campaigns

RAW Pressery’s latest campaign titled ‘Daily Protein. Dairy Protein’ advocates the importance of protein

To promote their 18g Protein Milkshakes, RAW Pressery collaborated with a calisthenics athlete, a classical dancer, a professional freestyler, and an aerial yoga instructor to show the importance of daily protein intake & highlight the fact that “Protein is for Everyone”. Read more here.

Center fresh collaborates with Dharma Productions’ advertising arm – Dharma 2.0

Center fresh and Dharma 2.0 have collaborated for a series of two digital films. Dharma 2.0 is the newly minted youth-focused arm of Dharma productions, that will exclusively focus on creating ad films. Read more here.

Battlegrounds Mobile India promotes responsible gaming in new campaign

Through it’s latest campaign, Krafton the South Korean video game developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), hopes to build a safe and healthy gaming culture. Read more here.

In-Depth Features

Over 30% of our leads come from social media: Priyanka Salot, The Sleep Company

With healthy sleeping at its heart, The Sleep Company claims to invest 100% of its media budget on digital. We parse through the D2C brand’s social media strategy with insights from Priyanka Salot. Read more here.

Red Notice Marketing Strategy: How Netflix India’s localized campaign stirred up a hype

To increase the potential viewership for Red Notice in the country, Netflix India has launched a massive localised marketing campaign. We take a closer look at the OTT marketing strategy at play. Read more here.

Abhishek Shahabadi on the role of after-hour culture in Johnnie Walker marketing strategy

With the launch of the #RevibeTheNight campaign to leverage the gradual unlock post the second wave, Johnnie Walker aims to bring back their after-hour culture. Abhishek Shahabadi reflects more on it. Read more here.

The Masaba Aesthetics: As the ‘Queen of Prints’ became the Queen of Brand Collaborations

The acclaimed fashion designer is leaving her mark in the advertising universe by silhouetting her world of unconventional motifs and prints into endorsements and campaigns; here we discover the world of Masaba Gupta and the vibrancy she brings to collaborations by integrating her signature prints into the personality of the brand. Read more here.

Classical thumris to rap: Pranaay on the nuances of composing music for Ads

Meet – Pranaay who has composed music for over 500 ads. In conversation with Social Samosa, he shares his experience of composing foot-tapping music for advertising commercials and what makes the beats an integral part of the campaign. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Inside Edge Season 3: A marketing strategy focussed on sustainable engagement

As Prime Video brings back the third season of its sports drama, Inside Edge – we take a look at how the marketing strategy in place to revive the buzz around the first two seasons and garner eyeballs for the third one. Read more here.

#IndiaBoleCiao: Netflix rallies Indian fans to increase anticipation for Money Heist finale

If you have driven around Bandra and the nearby areas in the last few days, you have likely noticed huge hoardings announcing the release date of the Money Heist finale. Netflix India went into marketing overdrive, amplifying fan sentiments as a strategy to promote the finale. Read more here.

Brand creatives wrapped in the year-ender theme

Brand creatives share their consumer habits, memorable moments, and a personalized take on the ‘Spotify Wrapped’ theme raging on social networks. Read more here.

