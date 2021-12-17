Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. #20YearsOfK3G, Swiggy & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Malabar Gold, YES BANK, Myntra, Swiggy, an in-depth feature on Saridon’s rebranding, and how content marketing created a brand that does not exist.

Social Media Campaigns

EverAfter: Malabar Gold & Diamonds shares real love stories to celebrate the wedding season

As we usher in the wedding season, Malabar Gold & Diamonds releases a new campaign to celebrate their #EverAfter with three heartwarming, real-life stories. Read more here.

YES BANK launches integrated mass awareness campaign for their family banking initiative

Saath Mein Baat Hai, the integrated campaign by YES BANK aims to drive mass awareness of its family banking proposition: YES Family through a combination of outdoor, radio, and digital media. Read more here.

Myntra launches integrated campaign ahead of the 15th edition of EORS

Myntra has launched an integrated marketing campaign ahead of the 15th edition of its flagship, End of Reason Sale, EORS. The campaign relies on a massive network of influencers and has a celebrity push. Read more here.

Swiggy releases new campaign to highlight benefits of Swiggy One membership

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, Swiggy’s recent campaign for its new membership programme highlights the multiple benefits of Swiggy ONE. Read more here.

ThandPadi: Gowardhan Ghee releases winter campaign to reiterate the importance of ghee

As citizens gear up for the winter season, Gowardhan Ghee releases its ‘Thand Padi’ campaign, reiterating the relevance of a key ingredient in Indian kitchens for a healthy and nutritious diet. Read more here.

In-Depth Features

Saridon Rebranding Story: From TVC jingle to building #SirfEkSaridon on social media

Keeping up with the evolving preferences of the next generation, Saridon has donned a new hat with a revamped look and a stronger social media strategy. Read more here.

Let’s Potato Chips: When content marketing created a brand that does not exist…

Let’s potato chips – the blue and yellow chip bags that appear in almost every show we have ever seen are actually props created by Independent Studio Services. Over the years, featuring in 100s of shows and thousands of important scenes – Let’s has gained a cult brand status, giving us a content marketing case study. Read more here.

Scroll Through

#20YearsOfK3G Campaign – Celebrating a milestone, creating new content & driving views on old content

Dharma Productions has gone all out celebrating two decades of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with 20YearsOfK3G – focussing on nostalgia, original content and merchandise, weaved into a week long campaign. Read more here.

