Breaking through World Cup clutter for Lay's, ft Pepsico India's Saumya Rathor

It hasn’t been that long since MS Dhoni alongside Saif Ali Khan would show up on television screens holding a cricket-themed Lay’s packaging debating on which flavoured chips will win during the tournament.

Cricketers showing off their acting chops alongside Bollywood celebrities in Lay’s advertisements is not a new thing. A star-studded cast, quirky concepts and the characters watching a cricket match on TV while consuming the snack have been a go-to approach for the PepsiCo brand over the years.

This year, as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen consistent wins from team India on home grounds, homegrown and global brands have been vying for consumer attention through heavy ad spends. Before the tournament began, broadcasters and advertisers had spent heavily in anticipation of the same. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament in India reportedly sold over 90% of its advertising inventory for the tournament.

Lay’s for its part, has bagged MS Dhoni’s return as a brand ambassador for the brand’s campaign titled ‘No Lay's, No Game’. The ad sees Captain Cool vlogging his tour going from home to home and checking if cricket fans have been consuming Lay’s chips as they watch the game. And if they do, he joins them.

What’s interesting, however, is that the brand has joined the cricket advertising frenzy halfway through the World Cup.

“The campaign's timing is meant to capture the unique spirit brought on by the ongoing festivities and cricket fever, but it's not by chance. We believe this is the moment when enthusiasm is at its peak, and people are fully immersed in the game,” shares Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, Pepsico India.

The brand’s decision to rope in Dhoni once again, especially as the tournament has witnessed a 24% growth in ad volumes for 23 matches, could work in its favour. Dhoni has the ability to build an emotional connection with his fans through his endorsements.

Rathor comments that he is not just a sportsperson but an emotion for Indians, and so is the brand Lay's. “He perfectly aligns with everything that the brand stands for, and his universal appeal ensures that Lay's can reach a broader audience, cutting across demographics and regions in India, enhancing brand love,” she continues.

Building a 360-degree appeal

The campaign has been designed to connect with fans through the highs and lows of a match as it aims to communicate the message that Lay's is an integral part of enjoying a cricket match.

Sharing the marketing mix for this period, Rathor mentions, “The campaign will comprise a blend of traditional and digital platforms, encompassing television, print media, social media, and influencer collaborations.”

The campaign will also aim to extend its reach through e-commerce platforms, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-channel approach to engage a diverse audience and amplify its message of enhancing the cricket-watching experience.

To sustain this enthusiasm, the campaign has had the support of influencers, whom Rathor referred to as 'Friends of Lay’s’ and celebrities, including Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, and Arjun Kapoor.

Alongside the World Cup, the brand has focused on building connections with the audience for the festive period.

As the cricket and festive campaigns follow a 360-degree multi-channel approach, Rathor divulges, “The brand's partnership with Google Pay further enhances the snacking experience, making it not only enjoyable but also rewarding. This collaboration enables Lay's to provide added value to its consumers during the festivities through cashbacks, enhancing the overall festive snacking experience while strengthening the brand's connection with its audience.”

Localising efforts

With this, the global brand has been focusing on localising its efforts through themed packaging. Recently, the brand introduced changes in their packaging celebrating Assam's Bhumi Pujan ceremony. What’s more, there have been Halloween-themed packaging and other trending topics in the Indian culture that have been a key part of the brand’s social media play.

Rathor believes that successful localization be it during the festive season or year-round requires keeping a pulse on consumer trends, embracing cultural diversity, respecting traditions and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the local community while staying true to core brand values.

With this, she mentions that packaging plays a pivotal role in Lay's overall marketing strategy.

“We understand that a pack of Lay's has the remarkable ability to unite people and create cherished memories during festive gatherings. It serves as a vital touchpoint between our brand and consumers.”

The Bhumi Pujan packaging was designed with elements that capture the modern and visually appealing essence of Tea Estates, the cultural symbol of the Assamese people, the Gamucha, and the Jaapi, which is significant during the Bihu dance and offered as a sign of respect, among other cultural symbols.

Moving forward, Lay’s has plans to enhance the consumer experience by introducing more engaging pack designs and limited-edition offerings.

“In the coming months, the focus remains on captivating consumers with innovative approaches and memorable experiences,” Rathor says and brings the conversation to a close.