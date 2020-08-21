Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Nykaa, Dhoni-Raina, iPhone & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Raina-Dhoni retirement topical creatives, Nykaa’s collaboration with Netflix to weave the ‘Beauty in her’ campaign, Pepsi commercial celebrating NFL fans and more.

Campaigns

Nykaa’s Beauty In Her Story celebrates powerful women in collaboration with Netflix

Nykaa will celebrate powerful stories of women with their campaign ‘Beauty In Her Story’, brought to life with Netflix’s upcoming films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and series Masaba Masaba. Read more here.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism launches new campaign for monsoon destinations

#IntezaarHuaKhatam by Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to promote monsoon destinations and caravan tourism in the state in the post-COVID-19 era. Read more here.

Independence Day 2020 Campaigns redefining freedom

With a new point of view brought to us by the pandemic, Independence Day 2020 social media campaigns come in with the current outlook. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: HDFC Life- Two decades of defining ‘Sar Utha Ka Jiyo’

Not ‘fear’, but ‘Pride’ has been at the core of HDFC Life’s key proposition since its inception. This brand saga delves deeper into the HDFC Life advertising journey of making pride an integral part of its marketing tactic. Read more here

Celebrity Brands: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, acing social media the Desi Girl way

This segment of Celebrity Brands dives into Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy, decoding the secret sauce of Desi Girl’s popularity on social media. Read more here

#SSWellnessWatch

#SSWellnessWatch: Mask phenomenon gets Maybelline to focus on eye makeup content

We take a look at how Maybelline New York is leveraging mask-induced eye makeup trends with influencers and content creation to stay relevant among consumers. Read more here

#SSWellnessWatch: Throwback to ‘Evolution by Dove’, the maiden Real Beauty campaign

Presenting insights to Evolution by Dove, that served as an initial seed that shaped the concept of ‘Real Beauty’, a narrative which functioned as an heirloom to the brand. Read more here

#SSWellnessWatch: How The Body Shop uses social media for brand storytelling

With markets reeling under the consequences of COVID-19, we take a look at how The Body Shop continued digital storytelling to keep in touch and reassure consumers. Read more here

Topicals & Trends

Gmail down? Brand creatives put forth varied moods

More than any other platform being down, Gmail was perhaps the fastest to get noticed, cause ripples, and give rise to chatty brand creatives. Read more here

World Photography Day posts hit us with the best shots

World Photography Day, the celebration of the art, science, & the history of photography, continues virtually with social media users and brands tapping the medium of expression with creative posts. Read more here

Brands say, Until next time, Mahi & Raina!

As MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announce retirement from international cricket, brand creatives crop up to commemorate the occasion, show affection. Read more here

When brands captured the warmth of age…

We take you down the path of heartwarming campaigns, en route you shall see some of the best stories featuring senior citizens. Read more here

Click here to view #GoogleSearchHistory brand posts

Social media brands give us a view of the answers consumers are looking for (not in the incognito mode) with #GoogleSearchHistory brand posts. Read more here

Brand Tales

Shot On iPhone: A Campaign that turned into a phenomenon

What started as a UGC campaign, has evolved to a trademark of the highest standard of quality, and now Shot On iPhone has become an online phenomenon itself. Read more here

Canon Campaigns that captured the delight of memories

Canon Campaigns that captured creativity, beheld unique stories in a frame, and are dedicated to harmonious welfare. Read more here

Paperboat Campaigns composed as time capsules

Unpacking Paperboat Campaigns that did not sell the product, but sold an experience, the experience of reliving childhood memories. Read more here

Global Samosa

adidas unveils Ready for Sport: The Anthem

Narrated by rugby player Siya Kolisi, the adidas anthem highlights the power of spots to uplift and soothe people in times of distress. Read more here

New Pepsi campaign celebrates NFL fans who are Made for Football Watching

Activating various partnerships and TV spots, Pepsi is all set to enhance the experience of football fans with an elaborate campaign this NFL season. Read more here

COVID-19: A voyage through Europe lockdown campaigns

Explore the subjects tapped, formats seized, communications transmitted, and creative methods that surfaced during the pandemic through campaigns from Europe. Read more here

NYT focusses on headlines to extend The Truth Is Essential campaign

The Truth Is Essential focusses on The New York Times’ coverage of COVID-19 and how access to credible information is essential in times like these. Read more here

