Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Nykaa, Dhoni-Raina, iPhone & more
Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.
Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Raina-Dhoni retirement topical creatives, Nykaa’s collaboration with Netflix to weave the ‘Beauty in her’ campaign, Pepsi commercial celebrating NFL fans and more.
Campaigns
Nykaa’s Beauty In Her Story celebrates powerful women in collaboration with Netflix
Nykaa will celebrate powerful stories of women with their campaign ‘Beauty In Her Story’, brought to life with Netflix’s upcoming films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and series Masaba Masaba. Read more here.
Madhya Pradesh Tourism launches new campaign for monsoon destinations
#IntezaarHuaKhatam by Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to promote monsoon destinations and caravan tourism in the state in the post-COVID-19 era. Read more here.
Independence Day 2020 Campaigns redefining freedom
With a new point of view brought to us by the pandemic, Independence Day 2020 social media campaigns come in with the current outlook. Read more here.
Long Reads
Brand Saga: HDFC Life- Two decades of defining ‘Sar Utha Ka Jiyo’
Not ‘fear’, but ‘Pride’ has been at the core of HDFC Life’s key proposition since its inception. This brand saga delves deeper into the HDFC Life advertising journey of making pride an integral part of its marketing tactic. Read more here
Celebrity Brands: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, acing social media the Desi Girl way
This segment of Celebrity Brands dives into Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy, decoding the secret sauce of Desi Girl’s popularity on social media. Read more here
#SSWellnessWatch
#SSWellnessWatch: Mask phenomenon gets Maybelline to focus on eye makeup content
We take a look at how Maybelline New York is leveraging mask-induced eye makeup trends with influencers and content creation to stay relevant among consumers. Read more here
#SSWellnessWatch: Throwback to ‘Evolution by Dove’, the maiden Real Beauty campaign
Presenting insights to Evolution by Dove, that served as an initial seed that shaped the concept of ‘Real Beauty’, a narrative which functioned as an heirloom to the brand. Read more here
#SSWellnessWatch: How The Body Shop uses social media for brand storytelling
With markets reeling under the consequences of COVID-19, we take a look at how The Body Shop continued digital storytelling to keep in touch and reassure consumers. Read more here
Topicals & Trends
Gmail down? Brand creatives put forth varied moods
More than any other platform being down, Gmail was perhaps the fastest to get noticed, cause ripples, and give rise to chatty brand creatives. Read more here
World Photography Day posts hit us with the best shots
World Photography Day, the celebration of the art, science, & the history of photography, continues virtually with social media users and brands tapping the medium of expression with creative posts. Read more here
Brands say, Until next time, Mahi & Raina!
As MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announce retirement from international cricket, brand creatives crop up to commemorate the occasion, show affection. Read more here
When brands captured the warmth of age…
We take you down the path of heartwarming campaigns, en route you shall see some of the best stories featuring senior citizens. Read more here
Click here to view #GoogleSearchHistory brand posts
Social media brands give us a view of the answers consumers are looking for (not in the incognito mode) with #GoogleSearchHistory brand posts. Read more here
Brand Tales
Shot On iPhone: A Campaign that turned into a phenomenon
What started as a UGC campaign, has evolved to a trademark of the highest standard of quality, and now Shot On iPhone has become an online phenomenon itself. Read more here
Canon Campaigns that captured the delight of memories
Canon Campaigns that captured creativity, beheld unique stories in a frame, and are dedicated to harmonious welfare. Read more here
Paperboat Campaigns composed as time capsules
Unpacking Paperboat Campaigns that did not sell the product, but sold an experience, the experience of reliving childhood memories. Read more here
Global Samosa
adidas unveils Ready for Sport: The Anthem
Narrated by rugby player Siya Kolisi, the adidas anthem highlights the power of spots to uplift and soothe people in times of distress. Read more here
New Pepsi campaign celebrates NFL fans who are Made for Football Watching
Activating various partnerships and TV spots, Pepsi is all set to enhance the experience of football fans with an elaborate campaign this NFL season. Read more here
COVID-19: A voyage through Europe lockdown campaigns
Explore the subjects tapped, formats seized, communications transmitted, and creative methods that surfaced during the pandemic through campaigns from Europe. Read more here
NYT focusses on headlines to extend The Truth Is Essential campaign
The Truth Is Essential focusses on The New York Times’ coverage of COVID-19 and how access to credible information is essential in times like these. Read more here