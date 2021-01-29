Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Beardo, Prega News, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with some editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Media Campaigns

India Today turns magazine cover into AR filter for mask awareness

Created by Digital Cinthamani, the PehnoSahi AR filter is an attempt to raise awareness around the right way to put on a mask amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Beardo ropes in Hrithik Roshan for recent campaign – Mighty Don Beardo

With the Arrival of Don Beardo featuring Hrithik Roshan, the brand aims to celebrate the true style and attractiveness of men, urging them to seize the day while being themselves. Read more here.

United Colors of Benetton launches the second leg of #UnitedByCause

Crafted by Taproot Dentsu, the Republic Day campaign is an attempt by United Colors of Benetton to invoke the powers of unity in the face of adversity. Read more here.

MX TakaTak partners with Hindi & South Movies as short video partner

MX TakaTak is teaming up with upcoming films such as Madam Chief Minister, Red & Eeswaran as their exclusive short video partner. Read more here.

MTV Republic Day campaign urges to be careful about what we believe in

‘Bewakoof Mat Bano’, the campaign by MTV for this Republic Day apprises us to be mindful and conscious of our beliefs that are integral to this nation. Read more here.

Starbucks rolls out campaign celebrating human connections

Conceptualized and executed by Wavemaker India and directed by Pratap Dhulap, the film celebrates the ubiquitous Starbucks experience. Read more here.

WeWork’s latest campaign adds a spin to the WFH phenomenon

The campaign by WeWork, ‘When Plans Change, Plan With WeWork’ consists of a number of films that portray the flexible and enduring human spirit. Read more here.

Samsung India partners with Instagram to ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’

With this collaboration, creators will get an opportunity to win the latest Samsung Galaxy devices & the winner will be awarded the title of ‘Galaxy Expert’. Read more here.

Long Reads

How Indian Police forces are leveraging Twitter to raise awareness about Road Safety

From online initiatives to driving social media conversations around on-ground events, Road Safety Month 2021 is being celebrated with fervor on Twitter by various official police department handles, we take a look. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Honda Activa’s 20 years of ‘scooterizing’ India

Touted as the ‘National Scooter of India’, the two-wheeler has been our ‘saathi’ in disguise when we rode those extra miles to reach somewhere. Today we hop onto the Honda Activa advertising journey. Read more here.

Prega News Social Media Strategy: Understanding the role influencers & multi-lingual content

We take a look at how Prega News leverages the power of influencers and multi-lingual communication to reach out to moms-to-be as part of their social media strategy. Read more here.

OTT Marketing Strategy: How Netflix India uses Indian-Global parallels for better content discovery

We take a closer look at the Netflix India Instagram strategy of drawing parallels between content pieces to give their followers a better glimpse into their library of shows and movies. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Republic Day 2021 campaigns cultivate patriotism & responsibility

With the country celebrating 72 years of being a Republic, brands roll out campaigns and creatives to talk about equality, democratic rights and patriotism. Read more here.

Global Samosa

President Biden’s bagel stop gives Call Your Mother deli major marketing boost

Making the most of the sudden attention they were getting on social media, Call Your Mother engaged with people to keep conversations flowing around the Biden visit. Read more here.

New Just Eat UK campaign highlights best-known restaurants offerings

Created by McCann London, the We Got It campaign focusses on the highly personalised consumer targetting capabilities of Just Eat. Read more here.

Girl Up campaign packages Kamala Harris’s victory as a message of inspiration for girls

Role models who represent us help us know that we can grow and be in their position too. Girl Up with their new campaign depicts how a female, an Indian, a Black person can believe that they can be the Vice President. Read more here.

Weirdvertising: Ads so bizarre, you can’t stop watching!

With wacky imagery and outlandish narratives, brands have been able to keep people hooked until the last second and beyond; read on to see some of the best Weird Advertising campaigns. Read more here.

GlobalSamosa Perrier revamps brand signature to ‘De l’eau, de l’air, la vie’ in new campaign

With an avant-garde vision of creativity, PERRIER’s latest campaign takes the viewer on an allegorical journey. Read more here.

